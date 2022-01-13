What exactly does UwU stand for?

What does UwU stand for?

WE FIND OURSELVES ADAPTING INTERNET AND TEXTING LANGUAGE INTO OUR EVERYDAY VOCABULARY

Abbreviations and faces are a quick messaging shortcut, while certain phrases provide a unique way to express ourselves.

The UwU emoticon is used in Internet slang and texting lingo when the texter is having an especially cute moment.

“The feeling of too much cuteness or an overwhelming feeling of happiness, kinda like fangirlboying,” according to UrbanDictionary.

“A texting emoticon used to show cuteness but also a sin to the internet world,” according to the site.

It’s basically banned everywhere, so don’t use it unless you want to be attacked.”

UwU is the emoticon to use if one is experiencing sentimental feelings.

UwU may appear to be confusing to online users at first glance.

Some people think it looks like LOL, idk (I don’t know), or ttyl (talk to you later).

It’s not an acronym, but rather a collection of letters that form a face.

D, XD, and:L are examples of related emoticons.

It’s difficult to say when UwU became popular in texting lingo.

Looking for the origins of UwU is similar to looking for the beginnings of LOL’s popularity.

Although, prior to becoming common Internet lingo, UwU was well-known among anime fans.

UwU is your go-to source for an accurate description of witnessing a sweet moment.

