What exactly is an AirTag?

What is an AirTag, and what are the benefits of using one?

AIRTAGS were created to assist Apple users in locating items when they were attached to personal items.

Some people, however, have taken advantage of the tracking capabilities to engage in unethical behavior.

AirTag is a small device created by Apple that can be attached to objects such as keys or luggage and tracked using an iPhone. It was released on April 30, 2021.

The AirTag is only compatible with Apple’s Find My app, which can already be used to locate a misplaced iPad, Apple Watch, or iPhone.

The AirTags are priced at (dollar)29 each.

A pack of four, on the other hand, costs (dollar)99.

A feature called Precision Finding, according to the Apple website, can show you the exact distance and direction to locate your lost item that has been attached to the AirTag.

The following iPhone models are compatible with the precision finding:

Despite the utility of AirTags, recent media reports have warned users about how criminals are abusing the technology.

For example, in December 2021, a woman named Ellie Tindall told the News 3 Channel that she realized she was being followed after discovering an AirTag attached to her car while assisting a friend relocate.

After a night out with friends at a bar, another woman named Jeana, 28, wrote a Twitter post about being followed with an AirTag.

“It was 2 a.m., I was driving away with no cars around me, and I kept getting this alert for about 30 minutes straight,” she explained.

I’ve gotten that alert before in traffic…sometimes when you’re near other people on the road for a long time on the road, Apple thinks it’s following you, but it was late, so I started making a bunch of right turns and running counter, and I was still getting this message,”

Brooks Nader, a 26-year-old swimwear model, also spoke out about being stalked after discovering an AirTag in her bag.

She stated that the incident took place in a New York City bar.

Because the AirTag is typically placed in a bag or attached to an object, PCMag.com recommends that you check your bags, purses, and luggage on a regular basis.

If you use a PO Box or a rented mailbox, it is also recommended that you open your mail before returning home.

You can also look for any AirTags used for tracking behind your car’s license plate, the edge of your windshield, below the hood, and in the wheel wells of your car or bike.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the team at The United States Sun?

[email protected] is the address to send an email to…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.