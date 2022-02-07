What exactly is the Rumble application?

What is Rumble, and how does it work?

Rumble is an online video platform based in Canada that was founded in 2013.

Rumble has over 32 million monthly users.

Rumble is an online video sharing platform founded by Chris Pavlovski and based in Toronto.

Rumble primarily promoted viral videos from mainstream media sources from 2013 to 2020.

After former Rep. Devin Nunes accused YouTube of being “overly censorious,” the website began to lean more heavily into politics in 2020.

California’s Devin Nunes.

America’s Funniest Home Videos, EW Scripps Company, Hodgetwins, Newsmax, OANN, and Reuters are among the prominent channels on Rumble.

Chris Pavlovski, Rumble’s founder and CEO, is also known for founding Cosmic Development, a 100-person IT outsourcing and consulting firm.

Pavlovski worked for Microsoft Corporation after graduating from the University of Toronto.

The tech mogul was a finalist for the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 2010 as a former board member for Next Giant Leap.

He is also a member of the board of directors of Every Day Child, a non-profit organization.

Rumble is valued at around (dollar)500 million, thanks to venture capitalists Peter Thiel and JD Vance.

Rumble partnered with Trump Media and Technology Group in December 2021, with the latter announcing a “wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement” in a statement at the time.

While Pavlovski’s exact net worth is unknown, Bloomberg estimates his personal worth to be around (dollar)77 million in 2019.

