What if there can only be life in our region of Universe?

It is an old dream that seems to get further and further away. The grand unification, that “theory of everything” capable of explaining reality, from particles to galaxies, in a single frame of reference seems to be fading little by little as scientists continue to find evidence that at least one of the Cosmological constants seem not to be, after all, so constant.

In fact, in a recently published article in Science Advances, researchers at the University of New South Wales in Sydney (Australia) explain that four new measurements of the light emitted by a distant quasar almost 13 billion light-years away confirm the existence of small variations in the so-called “fine structure constant”, which is used to measure the intensity of electromagnetism, one of the four fundamental forces of Nature. (The other three are gravity and the two nuclear forces: strong and weak.)

In the words of John Webb, one of the study’s authors, “the fine structure constant is the quantity that physicists use as a measure of electromagnetic force. It is a dimensionless number and involves the speed of light, the Planck constant and the charge of the electrons. It is a relation between all these things. And it is the number that physicists use to measure the electromagnetic force. ”

A constant not so constant

Electromagnetism is the force that keeps electrons buzzing around the nuclei of every atom that exists in the Universe. Without it, all matter would disintegrate. Until recently, the electromagnetic force was thought to be something immutable in both space and time. But for the past two decades, Webb has been noticing different anomalies in the fine structure constant. Anomalies that make the electromagnetic force slightly different if we measure it in a particular direction of the Universe.

“We found,” says Webb, “that that number of the fine-structure constant was different in certain regions of the Universe. Not only as a function of time, but also in a spatial direction, which, if correct, is quite strange … But that’s what we found. ”

Always skeptical, when Webb first encountered those anomalous measurements, slightly stronger or weaker than the electromagnetic force should be, he thought it might be a mistake in his instruments, or his calculations, or some other mistake that would lead you to those strange readings. The first he came across was observing some very distant quasars, and this despite the fact that he used some of the most powerful telescopes in the world.

“The most distant quasars we know,” says the scientist, “are between 12 and 13 billion light years from us. So, if you can study the light of these distant objects in detail, what you are really doing is studying the properties of the Universe as it was during its childhood, at only a billion years old. And the Universe, then, was very, very different. There were no galaxies, and although the first stars had already formed, their population was not certainly the same one we see today. And there were no planets either. ”

The appearance of the Universe when I was young

For his current study, Webb analyzed one of those quasars, allowing him to investigate the Universe when it was only about 1 billion years old (its current age is 13.76 billion years old). Something really difficult to achieve. Together with his team, he carried out four measurements of the fine structure constant along the line of sight of that quasar. One by one, the four measurements did not provide a conclusive answer as to whether or not there were noticeable changes in the electromagnetic force. However, when combined with many other measurements made by other scientists at various points between the quasar and us, the differences became apparent.

And that, for Webb “could be supporting the idea that there is a directionality in the Universe, which is very strange. Therefore, the Universe might not be isotropic in terms of its physical laws, when the theory says that those laws they are always the same as we measure in the direction we measure, however there could be some ‘preferred’ direction in the Universe, one in which the laws of physics change, although they do not in the perpendicular direction. Universe, in a sense, has the structure of a dipole. ”

A universal dipole

“In a particular direction,” the researcher continues, “we can look back 12 billion years and measure electromagnetism when the Universe was very young. When gathering all the data, electromagnetism seems to increase gradually the more we look, while in the opposite direction. gradually decreases. In other directions than the Cosmos, the fine-structure constant remains just that: constant. These new measurements have taken our observations further than ever before. ”

In other words, in what was thought to be an arbitrary and random distribution of galaxies, quasars, black holes, stars, gas clouds, and planets, with life flourishing in at least one of them, the Universe, suddenly , it seems to have the equivalent of a North and a South. The result is so incredible that Webb himself remains open to the possibility that in some way his measurements, carried out at different stages of his life, using different technologies and from different points on Earth, are nothing more than a gigantic coincidence.

“This is something we take very seriously,” says Webb, “and even I consider it. It is something we have to prove, because we may live in a really strange Universe.”

More evidence of directionality

Other researchers from the United States who have nothing to do with Webb, however, also made several observations, this time on X-rays, from which the idea that the Universe has some kind of directionality seemed to emerge.

“I didn’t know anything about that work until it appeared in the literature,” says Webb. “And they are not testing the laws of physics, but the properties of X-rays of galaxies and galaxy clusters and cosmological distances. They they also discovered that the properties of the Universe in that sense are not isotropic, but that there is a preferred direction. And lo and behold, its direction coincides with ours. ”

Although he admits that he needs to see more rigorous evidence that electromagnetism can fluctuate in certain areas of the Universe, giving it a form of directionality, Webb says that if these findings continue to be confirmed, they may help explain why our Universe is the way it is, and even why what is life in it.

Life would not have arisen the same way

“For a long time,” he explains, “it has been thought that the laws of Nature seem to be perfectly calculated so that the conditions that allow life to flourish exist. And the force of electromagnetism is one of those quantities. If it were only different in a small percentage of the value we measure on Earth, the chemical evolution of the Universe would have been completely different and life might never have begun. Which raises a tantalizing question: Does this ideal situation in which the Fundamental physical quantities, such as the fine-structure constant, are ‘correct’ and do they favor our existence? ”

In light of Webb’s findings, the answer is as disturbing as it is obvious. If there really is a directionality in the Universe and if electromagnetism is shown to be very different in certain regions of the Cosmos, then life could not have arisen there in the same way that it has here. And we will also have to review many of the fundamental concepts of physics.

“Our Standard Model of Cosmology,” says the researcher, “is based on an isotropic Universe, one that is statistically the same in any direction we look. That model is built on Einstein’s theory of gravity, which explicitly assumes the fact that the laws of Nature are constant. But if such fundamental principles turn out to be only good approximations, then the doors are open to some very interesting ideas in Physics. ”

Webb and his team believe this is just the first step toward a much larger study that explores multiple directions in the Universe, using data from new instruments at the world’s largest telescopes. New technologies are now enabling higher quality data to be collected, and new AI-based analysis methods will help automate measurements and make them faster and more accurately.

If in the end it turns out that the laws of the Universe are not the same everywhere, we will have to rethink much of what we thought we knew about it. .