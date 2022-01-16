What is a crypto airdrop, and how are people making thousands of dollars for ‘free’?

What is a crypto airdrop, and how can you get thousands of dollars for ‘free’?

IN AN EVENT CALLED AN “AIRDROP,” SOME PEOPLE GET FREE CRYPTOCURRENCY WITHOUT ANY CONDITIONS.

Here’s how it works and who has access to it.

A cryptocurrency airdrop is a method of trading cryptocurrency.

It is a method for investors to obtain free cryptocurrency coins or tokens.

To participate, you must have a public crypto wallet.

The sender of the free coins will expect you to promote the cryptocurrency.

Almost always, it’s a brand new type of virtual currency that’s being given away for free.

It’s similar to a “try before you buy” plan.

Some new cryptocurrencies have issued alerts inviting people to get free coins.

According to CNET, a Christmas Day airdrop event netted one crypto investor $2,000 worth of tokens.

To get the crypto into his wallet, he only had to pay a small transaction fee.

Before listing a new token, it’s common for blockchain apps to conduct an airdrop.

Some crypto investors test new blockchain apps in the hopes of receiving a lucrative airdrop if the app becomes popular.

However, it appears that the majority of the free cash goes to the most powerful traders.

According to CNET, some major crypto whales have received tens of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency in this manner.

However, the ‘free money’ comes with a price.

Anyone looking for an airdrop should be cautious of con artists and read the fine print of any ostensibly “deals.”

