‘What is Quibi?’ and other burning quibtions

As every media conglomeration is out to offer its own streaming service to compete with Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video, a new competitor is entering the fray: Quibi. The app-based service launched in the wee hours of the morning on April 6.

The creation of DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and former Hewlett Packard Enterprise CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi is unlike most of its competitors. The service has no library of pre-existing content, its shows can only be viewed on mobile devices, and its conceit is that none of its episodes are more than 10 minutes long.

To help guide you through the brand new platform, we’ve put together a guide to all the burning questions you might have, starting with the biggest of them all.

[Ed. note: Vox Media and Polygon have partnered with Quibi to produce Speedrun, a daily news show. This partnership does not influence our editorial coverage of Quibi as a platform.]

A new streaming service designed for streaming short content on mobile devices. The name is a portmanteau for “quick bite.” Get it? (For the record, “Hulu” does not stand for Huge Lunch, it’s the Mandarin word for “Interactive recording.”)

The idea of Quibi is to deliver entertainment in a fast-paced world full of young people who primarily use their phones to stream their entertainment, and want it in brief installments they can digest while they’re hopping around between different tasks or amusements. That’s why any given Quibi episode tops out at 10 minutes long.

To pull from the Quibi fact sheet, “Quibi is targeting millennials with disposable income who want premium video content for those in between moments in life.” So it’s meant to be content we can consume with the tiny stretch of cell-phone connectivity we get when a train is in the subway station, before it’s between repeaters. (Or you download episodes — that works, too.)

Each “show” either a longer project divided into short segments, a serial, or a news show. As of launch, Quibi shows are divided into three categories: “Movies in Chapters” (movies broken into 10-minute segments), “Unscripted and Docs” (episodic shows with short episodes), and “Daily Essentials” (news shows, which are under 7 minutes long).

Quibi is designed to be viewed primarily on mobile devices. A fun quirk about Quibi? Every show has both a horizontal and vertical view, which will adjust when you rotate your phone. This will supposedly shift seamlessly as you’re watching the shows. You can start out watching a show vertically while walking home from work, then pivot it to horizontal view while propping your phone on the kitchen table as you microwave Totino’s pizza rolls.

Nope. Quibi is a mobile-only platform. The future — it’s here. And only available on phones.

Unlike Netflix, Hulu, or Disney Plus, Quibi is launching with entirely new content produced exclusively for the platform. In that way, it’s more like Apple TV Plus, which launched last November with a full slate of original programming.

Quibi has a variety of shows produced by and starring recognizable talent. (Plus Polygon staffers — we made a news show called Speedrun.) The platform’s playing fast and loose with the kinds of content it’s making. A modern adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game starring a Hemsworth brother? A docu-series about a mayor charged by the FBI? A show where blindfolded chefs get smashed in the face with food? Yep. There’s a full list of launch titles and descriptions at the end of this dic.

Nope. Quibi costs actual real human money.

The Quibi website has full instructions and links to the app at the Apple app store for iPhones and iPad, and on Google Play for Android.

Quibi offers two pricing tiers. The first is ad-supported and costs $4.99 a month. Videos less than five minutes in length will get 10-second ads, while those between 5 and 10 minutes will get 15-second ads. The second tier is ad-free and costs $7.99 a month.

Hard to say right now, but if you’re hesitant about spending $4.99 a month on yet another streaming service, there’s a 90-day free trial going on if you sign up for Quibi before April 20. Here’s a breakdown of what’s available as of launch day:

Quibi is planning to release “over 25 new episodes” of these shows per day, for more than three hours of new content daily. And that’s just the shows launching with the platform — there’s already a slate of new content coming later April. Here’s what to expect: