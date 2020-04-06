What Is Quibi, What Are Its Shows, And How Much Does It Cost?

A new streaming service has arrived to keep you busy with original content while most people are spending their days at home. Quibi, the new short-form mobile video streamer launched on Monday, April 6, and does so with an impressive library of content.

Still, in a world where Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and the rest are already dominating streaming, you might not know anything about Quibi, what it’s offering, or how to watch it. Luckily for you, GameSpot is here to break it all down.

The new service is founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, co-founder of Dreamworks SKG, and specializes in original short-form content–“quick bites”–that is made to be watched on mobile devices. Each episode runs under 10 minutes in length, with new installments being posted daily.

There are three categories of programs available on Quibi.

What’s most exciting about Quibi is its launching with a robust programming library, giving new users plenty to watch on Day 1. What’s more, it’s going to continue new series throughout its first month. Take a look below at everything available on Day 1 and throughout the rest of April.

Among the notable titles available on launch day are the reboot of Punk’d hosted by Chance the Rapper, Chrissy’s Court starring Chrissy Tiegen, and Most Dangerous Game, a Movies in Chapters remake of the classic film. In it, Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) plays a man who agrees to be hunted by other humans in exchange for money being given to his family.

Currently, there are two tiers for Quibi programming. You can get the ad-supported version of the service for $5 a month. If you want to go advertisement free, it’ll cost you $8.00 monthly. If you would rather try before you buy, though, Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for all new users.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you get access to Quibi for free. The wireless provider announced on April 2 that customers can get access to a free year of both the new service and Netflix. After a year, they can choose which one to keep.

This can be a tricky one. Given its focus on mobile viewing, Quibi is only available on mobile devices. That means you can’t watch it on your TV, desktop, or laptop computers at this point, unless you find a workaround. Instead, you’ll find the Quibi app available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, or the service’s website. You’ll be able to purchase a subscription from within the app.

Quibi is available now. After launching on April 6, all of its Day 1 content is now available and new episodes will be added daily.