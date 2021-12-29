What is the current location of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope?

RIGHT NOW, where is the James Webb space telescope?

NASA’s massive telescope, which can peer into the farthest reaches of space, has launched.

The James Webb telescope was successfully launched on Christmas Day after decades of planning and months of delays.

The colossal mirror may be able to “sniff” out signs of alien life in addition to revealing the universe’s greatest secrets.

So, where is it on its journey now that it’s been launched?

The telescope was in its initial deployment phase for the first two and a half days.

Given James Webb’s enormous size, the gold-plated mirrors that do the majority of the work are actually made up of 18 hexagonal parts that cleverly unpack and click together like a perfect puzzle.

But, first, the sunshield must be put together.

This began on the third day.

It marks the start of a “major phase” and when it begins to “bloom like a flower,” according to NASA.

The sensitive optic kit is protected from the sun by five layers.

This phase will not be completed until the ninth day.

Visit NASA’s website to get real-time updates on the telescope’s progress.

NASA also has a Twitter account where they provide regular updates.

James Webb continues to travel through space at breakneck speed.

On Wednesday, it was over 340,000 miles away from Earth, according to NASA’s tracker site.

But there’s still a long way to go.

According to NASA, James Webb’s journey was only 37% complete as of December 29.

Click here for more information on the telescope.

In other news, NASA has chastised Russia for firing a missile at one of its own satellites, forcing the space station to swerve in an emergency.

Scientists have discovered how fast a particular dinosaur could run, and it could have given Usain Bolt a run for his money.

Google has also confirmed that due to a software bug, some of its smartphones are unable to contact emergency services.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]