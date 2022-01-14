What is the ‘Posts You’ve Seen’ feature on Instagram, and how do you find it?

What is the ‘Posts You’ve Seen’ feature on Instagram, and where can you find it?

INSTAGRAM has a new feature that allows users to keep track of all the posts and profiles they’ve seen while scrolling endlessly.

It’s been created to prevent you from misplacing those priceless photos you’ve only seen but want to find again.

Instagram appears to want to make it easier for you to keep track of the content you like because the app moves at a fast pace.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and Instagram guru, was the first to notice the feature, thanks to the help of tech site WABetaInfo.

Instagram’s new feature addresses a long-standing issue.

When Instagram displayed posts in chronological order, scrolling down made it simple to find posts you’d seen before.

However, Instagram now displays posts based on an algorithm, which means they are no longer displayed in chronological order.

This means you might catch a glimpse of a post and then struggle to locate it later.

Similarly, you might find yourself on someone’s profile and forget to follow them, only to have to look for them later.

The “Posts You’ve Seen” feature would keep track of all the photos, videos, and profiles you’ve seen and display them in a list.

If you have it, it will appear in your Instagram settings between Saved and Shopping Bag.

The feature is currently in “testing,” so it won’t be available to all users, according to Navarra.

It “shows any posts or profiles you’ve viewed in your feed,” he explains.

The bad news is that none of these features will be available to all Instagram users immediately.

Instagram tests new features on a regular basis, but not all of them make it into the public version of the app.

It’s possible that Instagram will hear negative feedback about the feature and decide to remove it altogether.

Instagram is also developing other activity-tracking features, according to Navarra.

“Posts You’ve Sent” and “Posts You’ve Commented On” are examples.

They’re also planning to update existing features to make them more user-friendly.

Users previously had to have a certain number of followers to link out via stories, but thanks to a recent update, smaller accounts will now be able to link out in their own stories.

The following are some of Instagram’s most notable new features:

