What is the purpose of TikTok’s 5000 character quiz, and how do I take it?

PERSONALITY tests are still popular, and a new one is currently trending on TikTok.

The 5000-character quiz is the most recent trending topic on social media, but what’s the big deal?

It’s similar to a lot of other personality tests we’ve seen over the years.

This one is on charactour.com.

It asks you a series of personality questions, and you must adjust the slider to the most appropriate answer.

That’s all there is to it.

‘I’d describe myself as…’ to ‘My level of maturity is…’ are some of the questions.

Each section has four or five options, as well as some fictional inspiration to help you along the way.

When it’s finished, it’ll compare the results to 5000 fictional characters and real celebrities, and tell you who you’re supposed to be the most like.

You’ll see a grid of characters with percentages indicating how close you are to them at the end.

There’s also a brief explanation as to why you’ve been matched.

You must first create an account in order to view your results.

So you’ll know what a TikToker’s 5000 character quiz is about the next time you see one.

Why don’t you try your hand at it?

In other news, personalised smart guns, which can only be fired by verified users, may be available to US consumers later this year.

Microsoft is attempting to awaken the world by releasing an “inclusiveness” checker in its Word software.

A federal antitrust case against Meta, the company that used to be known as Facebook, has also been approved.