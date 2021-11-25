What stores sell PlayStation gift cards and where can you buy one?

What stores sell PlayStation gift cards and where can I buy one?

WHILE some people think gift cards are impersonal and lazy, others think they’re a great Christmas present.

So, where can you buy a PlayStation gift card and what are the risks of doing so?

The Playstation website is the safest place to buy a PlayStation gift card.

They can also be purchased through Amazon, Very, Electronic First, and G2A.

Simply purchase a PlayStation Store gift card from an online retailer, and they will email you a code to redeem on your PlayStation console or through any web browser.

You can also purchase PlayStation gift cards from retailers such as GAME, WHSmith, Currys, and Argos.

Check with your local retailer because product sales differ from one store to the next.

If your local store does not carry them, you can order them through their online stores.

Consumer watchdog Which? has advised shoppers to avoid giving gift cards as Christmas presents this year because gift cards cannot be used if a retailer goes out of business.

According to Which?, nearly one in ten people have received a gift card for a store that has gone out of business since the outbreak began.

According to a survey of 2,000 consumers, 7% received a gift card for a retailer that has been defunct since March 2020.

Almost a quarter of these shoppers were unable to spend the entire value of their voucher, leaving an average of £25 unclaimed.

Gift cards are also popular targets for scammers and fraudsters, and gift card fraud can expose merchants to costly chargebacks from credit cards used to purchase them.

And, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, online shopping is on the rise, card fraud appears to be on the rise as well.

Scams involving gift cards are common, so it’s understandable to be concerned.

The most common gift card scam involves an unsolicited call from someone claiming to be from the gift card company, in this case, PlayStation.

They then request the gift card numbers in order to activate the cards.

You may also be targeted with advertisements offering the chance to win a gift card in exchange for your personal information.