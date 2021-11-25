What stores sell V-Bucks gift cards and where can I buy one?

V-Bucks gift cards for FORTNITE are a fantastic Christmas gift idea for gamers.

But where do you look for them, and what are the risks of purchasing gift cards?

Amazon, Eneba, Dundle, and Epic Game are all good places to get Fortnite V-Bucks.

If you’re not sure which brand to choose, go with one you know and trust.

GAME is one of the few retailers who sells V-Bucks gift cards in their stores.

You can use the GAME website to see if your local GAME store has them.

If your local store does not carry them, you can order them from their websites.

Consumer watchdog Which? has advised shoppers to avoid giving gift cards as Christmas presents this year because gift cards cannot be used if a retailer goes out of business.

According to Which?, nearly one in ten people have received a gift card for a store that has gone out of business since the outbreak began.

According to a survey of 2,000 consumers, 7% received a gift card for a retailer that has gone bankrupt since March 2020.

Almost a quarter of these customers were unable to spend the entire value of their voucher, with an average of £25 remaining unpaid.

Furthermore, gift cards are a popular target for scammers and fraudsters, and gift card fraud can leave merchants vulnerable to chargebacks from the credit cards used to purchase them.

And, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, online shopping has increased, it appears that card fraud is only getting worse.

Scams involving gift cards are common, so it’s understandable that you’re concerned.

The most common gift card scam involves an unsolicited phone call from someone claiming to be from the gift card company – in this case, PlayStation.

They then request the gift card numbers in order to activate them.

You could also be targeted with advertisements offering you the chance to win a gift card in exchange for your personal information.