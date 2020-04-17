What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

The Internal Service Revenue’s (IRS) stimulus check web portal went live on Wednesday, April 15 — but not without a slew of issues.

The unlucky people who haven’t received a direct deposit from the government in their bank account yet resorted to trying to track their check status through the web portal.

But many have reported getting an error message that reads “Payment status not available” after entering their information into the system, followed by “According to the information we have on file, we cannot determine your eligibility for a payment at this time.”

The IRS says there could be several reasons for this error message:

One reason you could be receiving this message is that you aren’t eligible to receive a stimulus check, according to the IRS FAQ page. Individuals and couples who made up to $75,000 individually or $150,000 as a couple and have a Social Security number are eligible.

Whether you haven’t updated your address on file or you forgot your social security number, double-check to make sure your information is entirely correct, or you’ll get the error message.

Another reason could be if you haven’t filed your taxes. If you’re required to file your taxes and haven’t filed for either 2018 or 2019, you should do so ASAP so you can receive your stimulus payment.

The IRS recently created a dedicated website for non-filers to enter their direct deposit payment information. If you don’t regularly file taxes, or if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, you’ll need to enter your information on that page.

According to The Washington Post, millions of people are facing issues receiving their stimulus money because of a glitch related to the most popular online tax filing services like H&R Block, TurboTax, or Jackson Hewitt.

There’s a frustrating reason for the delay: the tax filing companies typically receive your tax refund directly from the IRS, then distribute the money into your bank account after taking out their fees. Since they work as a middleman, there are reported cases where the IRS might not have your direct deposit information — so they don’t have it now to deposit your stimulus check.

If you did recently use the dedicated website for non-filers, that could be delaying your check status as the processing for non-filers gets completed.

The IRS says that they are “working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.”

Aside from people having problems with getting the error message, some have reported that the IRS sent their payment to the wrong bank account, according to USA Today. Others have said that a stimulus check was sent to a dead relative, according to Marketwatch.

When you are able to track your check’s status, also make sure to double-check that the last four digits of the account number listed are your bank account and not someone else’s. The IRS says to reach out to your bank for further help if the check was sent to the wrong account.

If you haven’t gotten your check yet, don’t panic; the IRS said these payments will be available to Americans through the end of 2020.