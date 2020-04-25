What to do when your iPhone isn’t showing up in iTunes

Connecting your iPhone to iTunes through a Mac or PC is an essential part of digital housekeeping. Whether you want to update your iPhone, sync it with your computer, or transfer some media onto it, connecting it to iTunes is often the best — or sometimes the only — option.

However, you may sometimes find that your iPhone doesn’t show up in iTunes. You connect the iPhone to your computer via your USB cable, but it doesn’t appear anywhere on your computer, and iTunes doesn’t seem to recognize it. In this article, we explain what to do in such cases, covering the five most useful solutions. Usually, the problem can be solved by simple restarts or updates, but in some cases, you may need to buy new cables or even contact Apple Support.

The simplest thing you can do when your iPhone isn’t showing in iTunes is try a different USB cable or USB port. Sometimes, faulty hardware can be the reason why you can’t connect properly. So, if your computer has another USB port, try that one instead. Likewise, if you have another USB cable for your iPhone, try that.

Also, it’s worth trying a different computer if a different USB cable or port doesn’t work. If a different computer does detect your iPhone, then you know that the problem is most likely with your computer.

If your iPhone still isn’t showing in iTunes, the next thing you can try is restarting your iPhone and then your computer. This is an obvious step, but it often works in such cases because restarts flush out your device’s RAM, which handles short-term data and tasks. For whatever reason, such data may be interfering with how your iPhone or computer is working. It’s always worth a try.

It may go without saying, but you need to have your iPhone turned on and unlocked before it will show in iTunes.

One other simple thing to make sure you do is tap Trust when the “Trust This Computer?” notification pops up on your iPhone. Without doing this, iTunes won’t be able to detect your iPhone, since the latter will refuse to connect to your computer.

Also, it’s possible that you may have inadvertently tapped Don’t Trust at one point in time. Doing this means your iPhone never sends data to your computer, and it might be the reason why your iPhone isn’t showing in iTunes. If you suspect this to be the case, you can change your settings for trusted computers. To do this, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Location & Privacy.

If your iPhone still isn’t showing in iTunes, you should begin making sure everything is completely updated. If possible, update your iPhone, update iTunes, and update your computer’s OS (whether MacOS or Windows).

To update your Mac, you need to open System Preferences and then click Software Update. To update your Windows PC, you need to click the Start button, and then you go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

To update iTunes on a Mac, you need to open the App Store and then click Updates. If an iTunes update is available, click on it.

To update iTunes on a Windows PC, you need to open iTunes and then go to Help > Check for Updates.

One thing users of Windows can try is updating their driver software for the iPhone. Doing this often results in your iPhone showing in iTunes. Here’s how you do it if you downloaded iTunes from the Microsoft Store.

Step 1: Disconnect your iPhone from your PC. Then, unlock your iPhone and reconnect it to the PC using your USB cable.

Step 2: Right-click the Start button, then select Device Manager. Next, click Portable Devices so that it expands.

Step 3: Right-click on Apple iPhone (or whatever your iPhone may be called by your PC). Click Update Driver. Lastly, choose Search Automatically for Updated Driver Software.

Doing this will install new driver software for your iPhone. After it has installed, open iTunes. It should be able to detect your iPhone now.

Alternatively, if you downloaded iTunes from Apple’s website rather than from the Microsoft Store, you should do the following to update your iPhone driver:

Step 1: Connect your iPhone via USB cable to your PC. Unlock it.

Step 2: Press the Windows + R keys simultaneously, which opens the Run command. In the Run window, enter the following:

%ProgramFiles%Common FilesAppleMobile Device SupportDrivers

Step 3: Click OK. Right-click on either Usbaapl64.inf or Usbaapl.inf. Next, click Install. Lastly, disconnect your iPhone, restart your PC, then restart the PC and reconnect your iPhone before opening iTunes.

One final option is to contact Apple Support. If you’ve tried all of the above, and if you’ve even failed to connect your iPhone to another computer, it may be the case that your iPhone has a hardware problem. Apple Support should be able to help you, and may potentially schedule an appointment at the nearest Apple Store to take a closer look.