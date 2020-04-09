What we know (or not) about the coronavirus in 15 questions and answers

► An unrecognized virus

Where does this Covid-19 agent coronavirus come from?

Appeared in December 2019, most likely on live animals sold in a market in Wuhan, China, the SARS-Cov2 virus is part of the coronavirus family, so named because their envelopes are covered with a crown of small spikes. The disease originated from an animal (zoonosis), probably the bat and then the pangolin (intermediate host), a small insectivorous mammal sought after for its meat and scales.

Affected and consumed, the virus crossed the “species barrier” and mutated to adapt to the human species. A first infected human then transmitted it to another, triggering human-to-human transmission. A tiger from a New York zoo has tested positive, but it is believed that the trainer infected him, not the other way around.

Coronaviruses – first observed in humans in 1965 – usually cause mild colds in adults, especially in winter. “However, in 2003 in China, then in 2012 in Saudi Arabia, the coronaviruses SARS-Cov1 and MERS-Cov appeared respectively, says François Moutou, epidemiologist. The first was transmitted by the bat and then the civet (small carnivore also sold on the markets) to humans. While the second went from dromedary to man. The Chinese, who had made a commitment to the WHO to ban any live animal market, ultimately limited themselves to the single civet “, continues the researcher.

Will the virus go away with summer?

“By April, or during the month of April, heat in general kills this kind of virus”predicted Donald Trump in early February. If the scientific community is less positive than the American president, the hypothesis of a weakening of the virus during the hot season is plausible. “Since most respiratory viruses are seasonal, you might imagine it disappears in the summer, as is the case with the flu, explains Raphaël Lepeule, infectious disease specialist at Henri-Mondor Hospital, in Créteil (Val-de-Marne). But in reality, we have no idea. Especially since we don’t know exactly why the flu stops circulating at the same time every year. This may be related to temperatures, but also to collective immunity appearing after several months of circulation of the virus. “

For Serge Alfandari too, the hypothesis of a disappearance in the summer, a source of hope, should be used with caution. “Some point out that countries in the southern hemisphere are relatively little affected by the epidemic, observes this infectiologist at the Tourcoing hospital center (North). But many of these hot countries are also poor countries, where for lack of resources, the populations are very little tested, which can explain the low number of patients in comparison to the countries of the North. “

A recent study by the American University of Maryland nonetheless links climatic conditions to the more or less significant spread of the virus. “The least affected areas are not necessarily warmer or drier, but are located in a sort of corridor, with an average temperature and humidity which makes the virus circulate less than elsewhere”, summarizes the economist Jean-Charles Hourcade, who echoes it in France.

Has the virus mutated?

All living organisms undergo regular genetic mutations. The Covid-19 is no exception. When a person is infected, the virus enters their cells and multiplies. What scientists call a new “copy” of the virus. “Each copy may contain a mutation”, explains Étienne Simon-Lorière, head of the evolutionary genomic unit for RNA viruses at the Institut Pasteur.

The Covid-19 has multiplied mutations since its appearance, and it is thanks to them “That we can follow the path of the virus”, continues the researcher. Scientists were able to determine that the very first patients in France did not transmit the coronavirus to others. Their version of the virus was slightly different from that carried by those infected later in the first clusters of France, in Mulhouse and in the Oise.

“If these mutations are incessant, the virus remains very stable as a whole: they represent only 0.04% of the genome of the coronavirus”, nuance the geneticist. Which also explains that at this stage, these mutations had no effect on its virulence, its contagiousness or its transmissibility. “The virus has exactly the same properties as when it first appeared in China, says Étienne Simon-Lorière. Larger changes are not impossible, but we cannot predict them at all. “

But researchers are monitoring them closely to ensure the effectiveness of the tests, because they “Relate to a portion of the virus genome. We are monitoring that this portion does not change ”, he sums up.

Can this virus, like the flu, come back every winter?

Like the seasonal flu that you can get vaccinated every year, some coronaviruses are also seasonal. Most often, they only cause simple colds. But others trigger epidemics lasting several months, like the 2003 SARS-Cov1 in China (8,100 reported cases worldwide, 780 deaths) and then disappear as suddenly as they happened. Or else hide for a time and emerge again.

Concerning SARS-Cov2, epidemiologists and virologists are still at the hypotheses. The evolution of this virus can be done according to three scenarios. “Either it disappears like SARS-Cov1 in China in 2003, explains Mylène Ogliastro, virologist at INRAE ​​in Montpellier. Either he finds refuge in a reservoir animal and re-emerges locally and sporadically, like the MERS in the Arabian Peninsula. Or, finally, it becomes seasonal, like the flu. “

In the latter case, who would be affected? Who would be protected? People who have already had the disease will have antibodies to protect them from another attack. As for the others, everything will depend on the virus itself. Will it be the same as the one attacking us or, following a major mutation, more virulent? In general, mutations in a virus are fairly neutral: they tend to be less dangerous, but more widespread in the population. Above all, we hope to have a vaccine in the winter of 2020-21.

► A highly contagious virus

How is the virus transmitted?

Transmission occurs first through droplets, that is, secretions from an infected person who sneezes or coughs. It also appears that the virus can be transmitted, via postlets, from someone talking to someone nearby. “At the start, we felt that we had to deviate from a meter to protect ourselves. Today, it’s more than two meters “, says Dr. Bruno Grandbastien, president of the French Society of Hospital Hygiene (SF2H).

These droplets can also be found on objects or surfaces around the infected person. It is then possible to become infected by touching them and then, without washing your hands, by touching your eyes, nose or mouth. In this case, we speak of a “hand-carried” transmission.

The virus can survive, in the form of traces, for several hours to several days on a surface contaminated by droplets. “It could go up to 24 hours on cardboard, and 48 to 72 hours on plastic. But we don’t know if the virus then remains alive enough to infect a person. ”, says Doctor Grandbastien.

Another question is whether the virus can stay in the air and whether it is possible, for example, to become infected by entering a room where an infected person has sneezed or coughed. It is believed to be an “aerosol” transmission. Initially, specialists dismissed this hypothesis. Since then, American studies have relaunched the debate, without the question being resolved. “Studies have shown that we can find the virus genome in the air but without knowing, again, if it can be infectious”, says Jérôme Le Goff, professor of microbiology at Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris.

What do we know about its dangerousness?

The severity of the disease becomes clearer as we discover its characteristics. “It can take many different forms, from the minimal form, which is the majority, to the severe form with respiratory complications”, summarizes Raphaël Lepeule. For this infectious disease specialist, the comparison with the flu, which was used a lot at the start of the epidemic, fizzled out, if only because“A significant proportion of serious patients require heavy resuscitation, which is much rarer in the case with influenza”.

Dangerous, the virus is not only for the elderly or those with comorbidities. “Since the first Chinese data were communicated, we know that this virus kills. We are now discovering that the victims may be 40 or 50 years old and have no particular gravity factor “, sums up the infectious disease specialist Serge Alfandari, who nevertheless specifies that “Mortality remains very linked to age”.

In France, 109,069 people were officially infected with the virus. Of these, 19,337 have been cured and 10,328 have died, representing a fatality rate of approximately 10%. A figure probably much higher than reality, according to Serge Alfandari. ” We know the number of deaths, but not the total number of people infected. To establish a precise case fatality rate, we must wait until the population is massively tested ”, emphasizes the doctor, citing Germany “Where mortality is five to six times lower than in France because it is tested five or six times more than in France. “

Is an infected person then immunized?

The question initially raised doubt. In Asia, some people have claimed to have tested positive a second time, after having recovered from a first Covid-19 infection. But these are poorly documented cases and the most likely assumption is that these tests may have been false positive.

Today, we know that people infected with this coronavirus, do a “seroconversion”, that is to say produce protective antibodies against a new infection. At least in the short term. “At the moment, we don’t know if these antibodies will still be protective after a few months”, says Professor Le Goff.

These antibodies can be detected by blood serological tests, which must be done some time after the start of the infection, until the body has produced antibodies (unlike PCR tests, which detect the virus at the time of collection. ). Some people develop antibodies in a few days, others in a week or two. “After 15 days, we see that 95% of patients with symptoms have seroconverted”, says Dr. Thierry Naas of the Kremlin Bicêtre hospital.

But there is uncertainty about infected, asymptomatic individuals who may take up to 28 days to produce antibodies. These data will have to be taken into account during deconfinement, when it will be necessary to use massively the serological tests to know who is immunized and who is not.

► Often asymptomatic patients

Is it true that most patients are healthy carriers?

“80% of infected people report little or no symptoms”, indicated the Minister of Health Olivier Véran, March 10. While the percentage varies from study to study, healthy carriers represent the majority of those infected. The most surprising thing is that this absence of symptoms does not prevent them from being contagious. “This specificity has largely contributed to the spread of the epidemic”, says infectious disease specialist Serge Alfandari. So have children, who have been shown to be invisible but “major” vectors of the coronavirus.

It remains to be seen whether these asymptomatic profiles are as contagious as the others. “We can think that in the absence of signs, their viral load could be lower, and that they would therefore be less contagious”, advances Serge Alfandari. This is not what a study by Dutch and Belgian scientists in the Chinese city of Tianjin and Singapore claims that one in two cases of coronavirus is infected by a patient with few or no symptoms.

As with other aspects of this epidemic, only mass screening of the population will allow precise assessment of their percentage and their contagiousness. In the meantime, to better understand the phenomenon, a large epidemiological study promoted by Inserm has been monitoring, since February, 300 individuals who have had proven contact with an infected person.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

First compared to those with seasonal flu, they actually turn out to be very different. This is confirmed by the first large-scale study carried out on 417 European patients and led by Doctor Jérôme Lechien, assistant at Foch Hospital for ENT.

The study reports headaches, coughs, fever and, to a lesser extent, joint and muscle pain. Most importantly, it reveals that more than eight in ten patients experience a loss of taste and smell. An intuition that many doctors had, but which has not yet been scientifically confirmed. “The loss of taste and appetite occurs without the nose being blocked and without a runny nose, explains Jérôme Lechien. Which means that the origin of these symptoms would correspond to neurological mechanisms. “

In studies conducted in Asia, these ENT symptoms had previously been mentioned only as a minority manifestation of the disease, affecting between one and two in ten patients. “This could be explained either by a mutation of the virus, or by the fact that Europeans would be more sensitive to it, continues Jérôme Lechien. The virus uses a cellular receptor, called ACE2, to pass through the mucous membranes. Europeans have more ACE2 than Asians. “

In recent days, the National Union of Dermatologists and Venereologists has also been reporting the appearance of skin lesions in certain patients. “These are acrosyndromes (appearance of pseudo-frostbite of the extremities, Editor’s note), sudden onset of sometimes painful redness, and temporary hives lesions “, details the union, which is based on the testimony of 400 dermatologists.

Who are the people at risk?

Age remains the main risk factor for Covid-19: 90% of people who die from it in France are aged 65 and over. And in 75% of cases, death occurs beyond the age of 75.

Another observation: in 60% of cases, patients who have died or been admitted to intensive care have at least one comorbidity, that is to say another disease, most often chronic. The two most frequently reported co-morbidities in “sheave” patients are diabetes (24%) and heart disease (21%).

What is not a surprise: in a notice of March 31, the High Council of Public Health (HCSP) classified as at risk diabetics (unbalanced or presenting complications), as well as people with hypertension complicated blood pressure, with heart failure and a history of stroke, coronary artery disease or heart surgery. According to the HCSP, people with chronic respiratory pathology, kidney patients on dialysis and patients with active cancer under treatment (excluding hormone therapy) are also at risk.

In France or the United States, resuscitators are also struck by the large proportion of obese or overweight people, sometimes young, in patients with severe forms. Last point: in France, among the patients on “shifts”, 74% are men and 26% are women. “Perhaps a hormonal component explains this difference that is found in other countries, says Professor Odile Launay of Cochin Hospital in Paris. But we have no real explanation yet. “

Are kids and teens really spared?

The death of a 16-year-old girl, announced on March 26 in France, no doubt challenged many parents. As in the following days, the death of a 12-year-old girl in Belgium, a 5-year-old boy in England and a 6-week-old baby in the United States.

These deaths reminded us that, in some fortunately very rare cases, Covid-19 can also cause serious forms in young people. This is confirmed by the bulletin of April 2 from Public Health France where a sample of 1,325 patients hospitalized in intensive care is analyzed: 11 patients, or 1% of the total, are aged 0 to 14 years. Of these eleven young people, six have comorbidities and five do not.

“Yes, there are some serious forms in children, but again, this remains infinitesimal”, says Dr. Robert Cohen, vice-president of the French Pediatric Society. According to him, no one knows for sure why young people are so little affected.

“We just have leads, continues this doctor. The first is that the receptors that allow the virus to enter cells are not the same in children and adults. We also know that normally four other coronaviruses can cause small infections in children. And maybe that gives them some sort of Covid immunity. “

Another avenue would be the fact that the immune response of children is not the same as that of adults. “This explains why, continues Dr. Cohen, other illnesses like chickenpox or measles are less serious in children. “

► The challenge of prevention and treatment

Are containment measures effective?

More than three weeks after the start of confinement, the peak or plateau of the epidemic curve has still not been reached in France. However, the number of cases hospitalized in intensive care has stalled with a balance of 59 additional patients treated Tuesday, April 7, against more than 500 last week. “This is the most important criterion, because it is the one that puts stress on our hospitals”, underlines the Minister of Health Olivier Véran.

“These are encouraging micro-signs, which lead us to believe that we are decelerating the epidemic curve”, analyzes Philippe Vanhems, epidemiologist at the Édouard-Herriot hospital in Lyon. “Confinement, associated with the two other fundamental measures which are social distancing and barrier gestures, seems to have an effect on the growth of the epidemic”, confirms Arnaud Banos, model geographer.

If the lifting of containment is officially scheduled for April 15, there is no doubt that it will be extended until at least the end of April. As for the conditions for lifting the containment, they are under study. Several options exist, for example a deconfinement by region (option preferred by the Academy of Medicine) and / or by age. This lifting should be accompanied by a large test campaign.

Is wearing a mask really useful?

It is undoubtedly on the masks that the recommendations of the experts have been the most fluctuating. Initially, they felt that surgical masks were sufficient for general practitioners and liberal nurses. According to them, the FFP2 masks, which are more protective, were especially indicated for doctors or caregivers performing invasive procedures, at the level of the ENT or respiratory sphere. This recommendation had outraged city professionals, convinced that if France had not been in shortage of masks, scientists would have recommended the wearing of FFP2 for all caregivers.

Initially, these same experts argued that it was useless to wear a mask to go out on the street. For ten days, the speech has changed. On April 3, the Academy of Medicine reported that wearing a splash mask helped reduce the reproduction rate of Covid-19 in Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea. She also asked that wearing an “alternative” mask be made mandatory for anyone leaving her home.

Without going so far as to oblige, the government recommended the use of these cloth masks. According to specialists, these tools must above all be used so that an infected person, in particular asymptomatic, does not spread the virus around him. Scientifically, the use of these homemade masks, to protect yourself, has not been proven. “We can say that it is better than nothing. But the risk would be that the wearers of cloth masks believe they are protected and stop observing the barriers and social distancing measures “, insists Professor Grandbastien.

What is the state of research on treatments?

We can distinguish four main lines of research. The first deals with molecules blocking the activity of the virus itself and therefore aims to lower the “viral load”. These antiviral molecules have been tested since March 22 in seven countries, including France, in the European study Discovery (3,200 patients, 15 hospitals in France) which aims to test four potential treatments based on already known molecules (including hydroxychloroquine, derived from an antimalarial and originally promoted by Didier Raoult). Intermediate results should be known in a few days.

The second strategy is not to block the virus, but to avoid an over-reaction of the immune system called an “inflammatory storm”, which is seen in severe forms of the disease. To do this, the researchers are testing “monoclonal antibodies” created from genetically modified mice and obtainable in large quantities.

A third solution is to “Transfer blood plasma” (the liquid part of the blood stripped of the globules) donated by cured patients and thus containing antibodies allowing to fight against the virus. This work is carried out on 60 patients by Karine Lacombe, infectiologist at Saint-Antoine, in collaboration with the French Blood Establishment.

Finally, the last track, carried out on 10 patients by Laurent Lantieri, surgeon at Georges-Pompidou, and the biologist Franck Zal, consists in improving the oxygenation of the lungs of severe cases thanks to a “Hemoglobin of a sea worm” 40 times more oxygenating than human hemoglobin and thus prevent them from switching to intensive care. No calendar has been communicated on these last three tracks.

What is the status of vaccine research?

Fewer than trials of therapeutic treatment, those of research into “preventive vaccines” are no less lively and highly competitive. Two private companies seem particularly ahead, implementing a new technique called “messenger RNA”.

In the United States, this “RNA vaccine” (ribonucleic acid) track had been explored for a long time using coronavirus sras-CoV-1 from 2003 and Mers from 2012. Instead of injecting viral proteins to elicit an immune reaction , the researchers came up with the idea of ​​injecting messenger RNA directly into the body, i.e. the genetic program that will order cells in the body to produce these viral proteins, thereby triggering a strong immune response. . A technique that has worked in animals.

On March 16, a first clinical trial with “mRNA-1273” conducted by the American National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the company Moderna Therapeutics, led by Frenchman Stéphane Bancel, was launched in Seattle with 45 patients. Anthony Fauci, a world recognized infectious disease expert consulted by the United States administration, said the vaccine candidate could be on the market in 12 to 18 months.

Similarly, in Tubingen (Germany), the start-up CureVac works on the same principle. This company has been in the news recently because the German Chancellery had to intervene to prevent American investors from acquiring it. Finally, the Frenchman Sanofi-Pasteur is working on a fairly similar technique, the “recombinant DNA vaccine”, already used for their influenza vaccine and which has shown partial protection against sras on animals. According to them, it should enter a clinical trial in a year and a half.

Evolving knowledge

“We learn about this virus every day”, says a doctor. And this is undoubtedly one of the great lessons of this epidemic caused by a coronavirus which, since its emergence, regularly upsets scientists. All the information presented in this article is that which can be considered valid, probable or possible at the time of writing. Without being able to rule out that within a few days or weeks, all this will evolve with the advance of science and medicine.

Coronavirus, Sras-CoV-2 and Covid-19

• The coronavirus is part of a family of several viruses that can cause a wide variety of diseases in humans, from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), according to the WHO. It owes its name to the crown shape of the proteins that surround it. Coronaviruses infect different animals, some of which can affect humans.

• Sras-CoV-2 is the acronym for severe acute respiratory syndrome of the new coronavirus which has spread across the globe from the city of Wuhan, China, from December 2019.

• Sras-CoV-1 is the first coronavirus that had raged in epidemic form, after having appeared in China between November 2002 and July 2003. More than 8000 cases had been identified in 30 countries and 774 people died.

• The Covid-19 is the disease caused by Sras-Cov-2. Therefore, Covid is a disease caused by a coronavirus.