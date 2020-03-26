What weather app for Android are you using in 2020?

Let’s chat with the AC forums.

There are a few different apps out there that everyone uses. We need an app to check our emails, manage calendar appointments, send text messages, etc.

One of these core apps for a lot of people is a trusty weather app, and while all weather apps serve the same general purpose, there are a ton of different options on the Play Store for you to check out and use.

Our AC forum members recently started talking about which weather apps they’re using right now, saying:

zorian99

03-22-2020 11:14 AM

I use dark sky…think its 2.99 a year but most accurate for me

B. Diddy

03-22-2020 01:10 PM

Another vote for Dark Sky. Excellent accuracy, and a number of useful widgets (including a 5 day forecast widget).

msm0511

03-22-2020 02:00 PM

I use Carrot on both my iPhone and Note 10+

What say you? What weather app for Android are you using in 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!

