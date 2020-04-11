What will be the next big AAA release

Good afternoon all.

First of all I want to say I hope you and your families are all remaining safe and healthy as we pass our third week of a partial lock down in the UK during these unprecedented times.

The Covid 19 pandemic has led to movies to be delayed and now gaming is starting to feel an effect with the last of us part 2 being delayed indefinitely due to naughty dog being unable to get the game into people’s hands physically this has been delayed along with sonys long anticipated VR game “Iron Man” we have to assume at the moment that this global pandemic is going to continue for the foreseeable future meaning its likely ghosts in June will suffer the same fate. Now that leads me to my question so far we have had doom animal crossing and final fantasy 7 remake but it stands a good chance those titles could be the final AAA games for a while. What game do you suspect will be the next big title we get to play at launch without delay?

I fully expect ghosts to get pushed from June at the current rate. I suspect it will be CyberPunk.