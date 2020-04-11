What Would Suit Tifa Choices: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Dress Guide

There are a few points in Final Fantasy 7 Remake where your actions affect the story later on, and it’s definitely not clear how your answers will change things. One of those moments is in Chapter 3, when you can spend a few minutes alone with Tifa. When she suggests dressing up and going out with Cloud, Tifa asks you what kind of outfit would suit her for the date. What you answer will change a later event slightly, and ties into a Trophy you can only earn once you fully completed the game.

Note: Spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s story beyond this point. They’re minor, but if you want to experience everything yourself, quit reading and go play.

You first spend time with Tifa in FF7 Remake when you reach Sector 7 in Chapter 3. At that point, you’ll have several side-quests you can complete in the town to earn various rewards–check out our full Chapter 3 walkthrough for everything you need to know about them.

Complete all the side-quests and you trigger a new event called “Discover: Alone at Last.” Return to your apartment to activate a scene with Tifa, in which she suggests she and Cloud go out together to catch up, since they haven’t seen each other in a long time.

When Tifa adds that the two of you should dress up and hit the town, she starts thinking about a possible outfit, and says, “I wonder what would suit me.” At this point you can make one of three suggestions:

In Chapter 9, you’ll finally see how Tifa interpreted your suggestions when you get to Don Corneo’s mansion. Tifa will wear a different dress to Wall Market depending on what you answered in Chapter 3. Here are all three possibilities: