what you need to know this Friday, March 27

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced today the extension of containment at least until April 15. After the Great East, Île-de-France is preparing to be overwhelmed by an influx of seriously ill. However, in the face of adversity, the French solidarity flawless, especially towards nursing staff. The UK, Boris Johnson announced that he had contracted the disease.

1. Where is the epidemic?

Health authorities recorded an additional 299 hospital deaths between Thursday and Friday, bringing the number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus to 1995. According to the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, the country now has 32,964 cases of contamination and 3,787 people are in intensive care. He also reported a total of 5700 healings observed in health facilities.

History of the epidemic in the 50 most affected countries. Marie Coussin and Nicolas Mondon for Fig Data

According to figures from INSEE, the excess mortality, namely excess deaths compared to the usual trends, amounted to 6% during the week of March 16 to 22. In five regions, the excess mortality is significant: 37.8% in the Grand Est, 17.3% in the Hauts-de-France, 21% in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, 35.7% in Île-de-France and 39.2% for Corsica in the same week, said Jérôme Salomon.

2. What happened today

Prolonged confinement. It was expected. Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced at the end of the Council of Ministers an extension of the confinement at least until April 15. He cropped his ministers in passing, urging them not to speak on health matters, while the brunt of the storm awaits them. “Even more than now, the government will have to be solid in its action and clear in its expression”, judge Guillaume Tabard in his column. In the meantime, the calculator is panicking as new, highly budget-consuming measures are taken. Asked by Le Figaro, Marine Le Pen does not spare the executive: “The French are measuring the collapse of the state”.

Faced with adversity, mutual aid. Every evening, at 8 p.m., the applause of the French at their windows testifies to an incredible surge of solidarity that runs through the country, especially towards caregivers. “This responds to a double function of social cohesion and social bond”, explains psychosociologist Sylvain Delouvée. Our journalist Anne de Guigné also takes over the initiative of an association which proposes to centralize letters and drawings for residents of Ehpad. In big cities, where anonymity is king, confinement has broken the ice between neighbors, notes Bénédicte Lutaud. Even if, according to data collected by Orange, many city dwellers have taken the route of the exodus.

We’re not overwhelmed yet but we’re really on a ridge line Professor Xavier Lescure, infectious disease doctor at Bichat hospital

After Grand Est, Île-de-France. The situation is becoming critical in Île-de-France. A race against the clock has started to cope with the ever-increasing influx of serious patients. According to the Ile-de-France ARS, the number of beds in intensive care must be increased to 2000 this weekend. “We are not yet overwhelmed but we are really on a crest line”, says Professor Xavier Lescure, infectious disease doctor at Bichat Hospital. In the Paris region, like everywhere in France, medical students lend a hand to the Samu. Supervised by doctors and regulatory assistants, they explain the symptoms of the virus and the procedure to follow over the phone.

The figures linked to the coronavirus epidemic in the Paris region are now “dizzying”, assured the director of the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency (ARS). Philippe Lopez / AFP

Boris Johnson contaminated. In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. For its part, China locks its borders to prevent a second wave of contamination. According to Jean-Louis Tremblay, the Middle Kingdom took advantage of the situation to move on to the world counter-offensive, notably targeting Washington. In the Gulf, a juicy market has formed around evacuations in private jets, says Georges Malbrunot. Vincent Jolly from Figaro Magazine for its part observes a change in organized crime in the face of the pandemic.

3. See, read, play…

To escape. The Center Pompidou intended to celebrate in its own way the 150th anniversary of the birth of the painter Henri Matisse. “Originally scheduled from May 13 to August 31, Matisse, like a novel is directly affected by the epidemic and confinement, which suspends all transport of works, all exhibition mounting and makes opening to the public unpredictable ”, says Valérie Duponchelle. The journalist offers meanwhile a series of readings to better escape in the company of the light artist.

See. Bertrand Guyard from the Culture department of Figaro invites you to take the plunge on the Italian roads of the early 1960s with The Fanfaron, masterpiece by Dino Risi. “In what must be called a satire, Dino Risi, without touching it, will have succeeded in denouncing or rather pointing out, the grandeur and pettiness of the Italian soul: bashfulness and courage, inexpressible charm and low vulgarity , modernity and obsolescence “, underlines the journalist. The film is available on Orange or Canal VOD platforms.

Board games are a way to escape the feeling of isolation. Laetitia Devalois, clinical psychologist

To play. Nothing like a board game to lighten the atmosphere. “In this time of crisis, this kind of entertainment allows us to divert our attention from screens and anxiety-provoking information”, explains to Figaro psychologist Laetitia Devalois. “Board games are a way to escape the feeling of isolation.” No need for Monopoly, Scrabble or Cluedo on hand: journalist Claire Conruyt offers you a series of fun activities that only require paper and a pen.

To cook. Is your favorite Asian restaurant closed? Whatever. Adeline Grattard, at the head of three tables in the Halles district, including the star Yam’Tcha, presents her recipe for sticky rice with white asparagus and shrimps. “Enough to spend a festive Sunday in family, since the” sticky rice “also appeals to children! Often people don’t dare to start preparing it, but it’s actually very simple … ” ensures the 41-year-old chief.

4. Picture of the day

It is a first: alone on the gigantic deserted square of Saint Peter’s basilica, Pope Francis presided over a world prayer on Friday against the pandemic, concluded with an unusual blessing “Urbi et orbi”. Vincenzo Pinto / AFP

5. Containment, instructions for use

Despite the containment measures, it is possible to leave your home in several cases:

Go to your place of work, if teleworking is impossible.

Do your shopping in “authorized local shops”.

Go to the doctor or pharmacy.

Travel to babysit or care for “vulnerable” people.

Make brief trips, one hour maximum and within a radius of one kilometer, related to individual physical exercise.

Go to judicial or administrative summons.

Participate in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority.

In the event of a check, you must present a certificate to the police. It can be downloaded here or be handwritten. The document must be completed at each outing to justify the reason. Violators are liable to a fixed fine of 135 euros, or even 1500 euros in the event of a repeat offense.

6. The reflexes to adopt

A few simple gestures help limit the spread of the virus. Here they are :

Wash your hands every hour.

Cough or sneeze into the crease of his elbow.

Use disposable tissues.

Avoid kissing or shaking hands.

Wear a mask when you are sick.

Limit your movements as much as possible.

Covid-19 is transmitted by saliva, through close contact with an infected person, especially when the person coughs or sneezes. The virus also remains viable for a few hours on different surfaces.

The disease manifests itself in several symptoms. In 9 out of 10 cases, this results in a fever below 39 ° C. According to the World Health Organization, this fever is most often accompanied by a state of tired, signsshortness of breath and a dry cough.

7. What to do in case of symptoms?

The most important thing is not to go immediately to a general practitioner or to the emergency room to avoid infecting more people. Wearing a mask is highly recommended. For the rest, the recommendations of the Ministry of Health differ from case to case:

Stay at home, if you don’t show up

Yes

For any other question – there are probably many – do not hesitate to make a detour by this article.