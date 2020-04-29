what you need to know this Tuesday, April 28

Good evening,

Today, on this 43rd day of confinement, Édouard Philippe revealed the main lines of the deconfinement strategy. The Prime Minister has outlined a very gradual return to normal, in stages. The debate over digital plotting has been postponed. For his part, Emmanuel Macron wanted to put an end to rumors of dissension with his Prime Minister. While the European Union is in grave danger.

Roland Gauron, journalist at Figaro

1. Where is the epidemic?

The coronavirus has caused 367 new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 23,660 deaths since March 1, according to the latest report released by the Directorate General of Health (DGS). Over this period, 14,810 deaths were recorded in hospitals (+313) and 8,850 deaths in social and medico-social establishments, including nursing homes (+54).

Average change in the number of patients over a week. Marie Coussin and Nicolas Mondon for Fig Data

The DGS reports a decrease in the number of people hospitalized, especially in intensive care. 4,387 patients are in intensive care, but only 153 new serious cases have been admitted in the last 24 hours, a negative balance of 221 patients.

Among the 32 departments most affected by the epidemic, with an excess of mortality last week, Seine-St-Denis and Val-d’Oise displayed a “exceptional level»Of mortality, according to the DGS. These differences in situation between departments will be integrated by the authorities for the implementation of the deconfinement plan.

2. What happened today

A deconfinement at least . Édouard Philippe revealed to the National Assembly the broad outlines of his deconfinement plan. “If the indicators are not there, we will not deconfinate on May 11”, warned the Prime Minister who opted for health prudence. The writing of Figaro took stock of the main measures announced in terms of health, school, work, shops, transport and gatherings. In Ehpad, the process will be very gradual, as revealed by the action plan that Le Figaro was able to consult exclusively. “Let’s put it bluntly: this call for caution, for a gradual resumption and under conditions of activity, was probably the most reasonable choice to make”, Tristan Vey analysis of the Sciences department. This government strategy was widely approved by the Assembly.

The StopCovid application will wait. “For the moment given the uncertainties about this application, I would be very hard to tell you if it works, and how it will work”, recognized Edouard Philippe before the parliamentarians, thus judging the debate “premature”. However, in the eyes of Aymeril Hoang, the digital representative on the Scientific Council, digital tools save precious time in detecting patients. “Today, monitoring a patient’s contacts is done by hand, he laments. It takes three days of work for three health investigators to find the contacts of a coronavirus patient. ” In preparation for the deconfinement, thousands of investigators will be responsible for finding these “contact cases”. Our journalist Claudia Cohen details the modalities of this large-scale mission.

It was inconceivable that political speculations would take precedence over announcements essential to the resumption of the country Guillaume Tabard, political editorialist at “Figaro”

False rumors. At the end of the speech, Édouard Philippe allowed himself to throw a spade. Its target: “Commentators with a perfectly clear vision of what they should have done at any time”. “Difficult not to see also in the background of this digression, an answer to rumors about the deterioration of his relations with the Head of State”, underlines Marcelo Wesfreid. Earlier today, Emmanuel Macron denied any dissension in the Council of Ministers. According to Point and L’Express, the president would have called journalists in person to make his wish to postpone by 24 hours the vote that was to follow the presentation of the plan to the Assembly. “The development, indeed, was necessary”, says our political editorialist, Guillaume Tabard. “It was inconceivable that political speculations would take precedence over announcements essential to the resumption of the country”.

Disunited Europe. “Will the European Union survive Covid-19 and, above all, the immense economic crisis looming on the horizon?” wonders Isabelle Lasserre of the International service. “Europe is in grave danger. And the first of them is its possible implosion, as the pandemic has already worsened the internal fractures of the Union ”, notes the journalist. Brussels is particularly worried about the excesses of the rule of law and multiplies the warnings against authoritarian temptations in Hungary and Poland. Conversely, Greece, long castigated for mismanagement of its budget, was an example in the Covid-19 crisis. In Italy, Matteo Salvini is paying the price of the pandemic. The leader of the League became inaudible and his systematic opposite to health policy quickly turned to the unfortunate speech at the wrong time.

3. Traveling, reading, fulfilling…

Blossom. Aurore Aimelet suggests to parents, sometimes too demanding, to let their children flourish peacefully. “We are ready to do anything in the name of their“ good development ”. They must be able to choose their future profession. So we watch over their education. Or even watch it closely. They must also be able to get away from it all on a musical chord, express themselves with dance or drawing, learn to defend themselves as well as to play collectively through sport. And they chain the activities on a frantic pace “, she laments. The journalist invokes pediatrician Daniel Winnicott who theorized the notion of parent “good enoughWhich meets the child’s needs, without trying to meet them all at the same time.

Travel. While the French are invited to spend the summer in France, Valérie Sasportas from the Travel department sought to find out how tourism professionals organized themselves to offer them the opportunity to rediscover France exclusively and with a light spirit. “To arouse the desire to solicit them, they develop high-end services”, she notes. “We will have to be a little inventive and diversify to save the summer season“Says Guillaume Linton, CEO of Asia, whose departures for his geographic area are stopped. Going to France and abroad, thanks to tailor-made, this is what six specialists suggest who back up their offers “A strong dose of service and impeccable logistics”.

Philippe Labro paints a portrait of a generation, between yé-yé and FLN. This big gap left them with a crack. Éric Neuhoff, journalist in the Culture department of “Figaro”

Read. Éric Neuhoff from the Culture department offers to (re) dive into reading Poorly extinguished fires by Philippe Labro. His second novel published in 1967 tells of the twilight of events in Algeria. “Philippe Labro paints a portrait of a generation, between yé-yé and FLN. This big gap left them with a crack. Their memory is cluttered with cries panicked at night, swimming on the beaches of the surroundings, a curious mixture of Club Med and colonialism, against a backdrop of whiskey and attacks »sums up the journalist. “There aren’t that many novels about the Algerian war. Poorly extinguished fires filled this gap. He didn’t have many imitators. ”

To cook. Assaf Granit presents the recipe for haminados eggs, designed before opening its second restaurant in Paris, Shabour, in the Montorgueil district last September. “It is inspired by a traditional Jewish dish, the“ hamin ”, widely consumed on Shabbat (my mother used to make it regularly), which we deconstructed by enriching it with different influences. It immediately became one of Shabour’s signature dishes, perhaps because it reminds the French of the traditional soft-boiled egg but interpreted in a new way ”, explains the Israeli chef who insists on the cooking time of the egg: “Exactly 6 minutes, and hop in the icy water!”

4. Photo of the day

Caregivers dance in front of the Pasteur Hospital in Nice as part of the tribute to everyday heroes, every evening at 8 p.m. VALERY HACHE / AFP

5. Containment, instructions for use

Despite the containment measures, it is possible to leave your home in several cases:

Go to your place of work, if teleworking is impossible.

Do your shopping in “authorized local shops”.

Go to the doctor or pharmacy.

Travel to babysit or care for “vulnerable” people.

Make brief trips, one hour maximum and within a radius of one kilometer, related to individual physical exercise.

Go to judicial or administrative summons.

Participate in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority.

Read also : Coronavirus: what is allowed and what is prohibited during confinement

In the event of an inspection, you must present a certificate to the police. It can be downloaded here, on a smartphone or be handwritten. The document must be completed at each outing to justify the reason. Violators are liable to a fixed fine of 135 euros, or even 1500 euros in the event of a repeat offense.

6. The reflexes to adopt

A few simple gestures help limit the spread of the virus. Here they are :

Wash your hands every hour.

Cough or sneeze into the crease of his elbow.

Use disposable tissues.

Avoid kissing or shaking hands.

Wear a mask when you are sick.

Limit your movements as much as possible.

Covid-19 is transmitted by saliva, through close contact with an infected person, especially when the person coughs or sneezes. The virus also remains viable for a few hours on different surfaces.

Read also : Coronavirus: highly contagious patients in the first days of infection

The disease manifests itself in several symptoms. In 9 out of 10 cases, this results in a fever below 39 ° C. According to the World Health Organization, this fever is most often accompanied by a state of tired, of signs ofshortness of breath and a dry cough.

7. What to do in case of symptoms?

The most important thing is not to go immediately to a general practitioner or to the emergency room to avoid infecting more people. Wearing a mask is highly recommended. For the rest, the recommendations of the Ministry of Health differ from case to case.

Stay at home, if you don’t show up little or no symptoms, taking care not to contaminate your loved ones. If you have a fever, take paracetamol. Possibly plan a follow-up teleconsultation with your doctor.

Yes you feel a difficulty breathing, with feeling of suffocation, after having felt proud and a cough for several days, call 15. The centers 15 being overflowed, rhinitis and fever or cough well tolerated should not be the subject of a call.

See you tomorrow.