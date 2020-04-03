what you need to know this Wednesday, April 1

Good evening,

Today, on this 16th day of confinement, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe spoke of a “Deconfinement” progressive, opening the way to a “voluntary” tracing of the French. Thirty-six patients from Île-de-France were transferred to Brittany, but the fear is now on a next drug shortage which could cripple resuscitation services. Finally, the government presented five news orders on the economic front.

1. Where is the epidemic?

France passed the 4,000 dead mark on Wednesday. According to the latest report from the health authorities, 509 people infected with Covid-19 have died in hospital in the past 24 hours. This brings to 4032 the number of patients who have died since the start of the epidemic in France.

History of the epidemic in the 50 most affected countries. Marie Coussin and Nicolas Mondon for Fig Data

A total of 24,639 people are hospitalized, which is 1,882 more than on Tuesday. Among them, the influx of heavy cases in intensive care continues with 6017 people in intensive care. It is “more than France’s initial capacity“Before hospitals increase the number of beds in intensive care, said Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon.

2. What happened today

What post-containment? The government is studying several avenues for post-containment. It is likely that the “deconfinement” will not be done at once, announced Édouard Philippe heard before the National Assembly. Among the avenues envisaged, France could set up, on a voluntary basis, an application capable of alerting those who have crossed paths with an infected person. “In order for population monitoring to be relevant, there are two conditions: that it must be downloaded and used!”, nevertheless specifies the journalist Elsa Bembaron. In the meantime, the executive is struggling to convince the French: 53% of them believe that it is not doing enough.

Today, in our hospitals, we consume certain drugs ten to twenty times more than usual Professor Rémi Salomon, the representative of the AP-HP medical community

The risk of a shortage. Two medical TGVs evacuated 36 patients from Île-de-France to Brittany to relieve hospitals in the region. At the same time, a tremendous surge of solidarity was raised to fill the shortages of resuscitation equipment. “We’re on the verge of drowning, we have to change gear”, is alarmed Frédéric Valletoux, president of the French Hospital Federation. Another looming threat is the shortage of certain essential drugs. “Today, in our hospitals, we consume ten to twenty times more than usual”, notes Professor Rémi Salomon, the representative of the medical community of the AP-HP. For serious patients, even out of the woods, a long recovery is on the horizon.

On the employment front. The figure has increased by more than a million since Friday, in just a few days. In all, more than 3.6 million workers are now on short-time work because of the epidemic, announced Muriel Pénicaud. The Minister of Labor presented this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers five new orders. Tax-free premiums, occupational medicine, training … journalist William Plummer takes stock of their content. Supported by four labor law experts, her colleague Océane Herrero has selected ten questions that you have asked her in the past two days.

With five dead and 1,354 sick, South Africa is the most affected country on the continent by the pandemic. REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

Africa in great danger. On this particularly fragile continent faced with the Covid-19 epidemic, a catastrophic scenario is looming. To protect itself, Côte d’Ivoire has taken drastic measures. In Abidjan, 3000 gendarmes and police are deployed to enforce the curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. South Africa too is afraid of being overwhelmed. With five dead and 1,354 sick, Nelson Mandela’s country is the most affected on the continent by the pandemic. Brussels has started to release funds, not without ulterior motives. “Because, explains our correspondent Anne Rovan, the goal is also to avoid “re-importing” the Covid-19 into Europe. “

3. Put away, see, listen …

Tidy. Now is the time for spring cleaning more than ever. Confinement is a perfect opportunity to finally put some order in your library. If some like it scattered, others prefer it well classified. Le Figaro asked nine authors how they store their books. To each his own method. “I made a radical choice: I classify by publishing houses. I like this effect of visual harmony in the shelves “, says Jean-Luc Coatalem, winner of the Jean-Giono Prize for Son’s share.

Listen. In these scary times, Neil Young decided to offer an invaluable gift to all his fans and put all his discography in free access on the platform Neil Young Archives. “The site is a godsend: there are all the recordings made by Neil Young since 1963, the texts of the songs, images, but also the films he has made under the pseudonym Bernard Shakey since 1972”, presents music critic Olivier Nuc. The folk singer also post since last week “fireside sessions”.

As for shows, it’s a festival of great ballets. Three companies to attend the ultimate Ariane Bavelier, journalist at “Figaro”

See. “Leave a dancer at home: he reveals himself like a caged lion”, notes Ariane Bavelier. She listed the many initiatives for the ballet to enchant the long days of confinement. Several dancers stand out from home on Instagram. “On the show side, it’s a festival of great ballets. Three companies to attend the ultimate », continues the journalist. The Bolshoi, the Paris Opera and the Royal Ballet in London offer some of their best shows for free online.

To cook. It’s François Perret’s turn to give in to the chef’s comforting recipe with a chocolate soufflé. “I’m a big fan of chocolate. Served hot, in terms of comfort, difficult to do better! The soufflé seems complex but, in reality, it is a rather simple recipe, which can be made at the last moment “, explains the Ritz pastry chef. “My little tip, for adults, is to add a little fleur de sel and a few turns of red Kampot pepper mill.

4. Picture of the day

Two medical TGVs evacuated on Wednesday 36 patients from coronavirus in intensive care, from Paris to Brittany, the first major operation of this kind since Ile-de-France, now the region most affected by the epidemic. Thomas Samson / AFP

