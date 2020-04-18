What’s New On Hulu In May 2020? More Movies, TV Shows, And Original Content

Everyone is spending a lot more time at home right now, and because of this, everyone is looking for something new to watch. Luckily, Hulu has revealed its list for what’s coming and going from the streaming service for the month of May. Check out the full list below of Hulu’s new content for May.

Beginning on May 1, tons of movies are headed to the service. You can watch the classic sci-fi action movie Demolition Man arrives, and you should watch it as much as possible because it is amazing. Also arriving that day are Batman Begins, Goodfellas, The Conjuring, and more.

If you’re looking for some silly game shows to watch, there are a few coming in May that may be up your alley. On May 20, Fox debuts Ultimate Tag, which is exactly what you think it is: tag with people doing flips and stuff. One day later, ABC hosts Holey Moley Season 2, an outlandish and fun miniature golf game show featuring people falling into a giant swimming pool.

Sadly, there are plenty of movies leaving Hulu in the upcoming month, so you still have a chance to check out great movies like Good Will Hunting, Misery, and Zombieland before they leave on May 31.

Below, you'll find everything coming and going to Hulu for the month of May.