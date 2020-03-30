What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and HBO in April 2020

Whether you prefer the funny, the furious or the horriffic, there’s something for all of us this April on our favorite streaming services.

Source: Netflix/NEON/Disney/Amazon/HBO Only one of the shows depicted above is meant to be funny. Choose wisely.

We’re all stuck inside. Watching more television than we’ve ever watched before. It’s maybe not OK, per se, but it’s what we all need to do at this point. And so long as we’ve got a good excuse, we’re going to park ourselves on the couch and do what we’re told, right? The good news is that April is still full of all kinds of great new stuff to watch. From new Nailed It on Netflix, to Tales Form the Loop on Amazon, Parasite on Hulu, and loads more from your favorite streaming services — you absoultely will not be allowed to say “There’s nothing on!”, no matter how bored you think you’re getting. Read on for the lowdown. What’s new on Netflix in April

Let’s face it — we could all use a little more laughter in our lives these days. Fortunately, Netflix has remembered the funny as we launch into April. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Nailed It is back for its fourth season. And if you haven’t yet watched this car crash of a cooking show, there’s no way you won’t be hooked Just how bad are these bakers? Worse than you can imagine, actually. And you can’t look away. April 1 also notes the debut of The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, which features the comedian (fresh off her role in Spenser Confidential) skewering reality as we know it (or as we knew it before this spring, anyway) as only she can. Other points of interest? Coffee & Kareem with Ed Helms, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Little Gardenhigh, The Big Show with the former WWE wrestler of the same name, Love Wedding Repeat, a new stand-up special from Chris D’Elia, and Middleditch & Schwartz. See everything new on Netflix in April What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in April

The top new original from Amazon Prime Video in April has got to be Tales From The Loop. As Amazon puts things, the series “explores the town and people who live above “TheLoop,” a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe — making things possible that were previously relegated only to science fiction.” It also has one hell of an ensemble cast, with the likes of Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Jonathan Pryce, and more, with directing power from none other than Jodie Foster. Season 6 of Bosch also kicks off in April, with the detective in the middle of a nuclear murder mystery. See everything new on Amazon Prime Video in April What’s new on Hulu in April 2020

Now that we’ve all been digesting the ridiculously excellent Devs from the new FX on Hulu, it’s time for some lighter fare. Say, the award-winning Parasite, which is streaming exclusively on Hulu in April. If you missed your chance in theaters (back when theaters were a thing), here you go. April also marks the beginning of the end for the sleeper series Future Man, which messes with time travel in a lovely and hilarious way. And definitely check out Cate Blanchett helping to tell the story of the Equal Rights Amendment with the series premiere of Mrs. America. See everything new on Hulu in April What’s new on HBO in April 2020

April is another one of those months on HBO that makes you wonder why you hadn’t been watching it all along. From Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever in Run (from the folks behind Fleabag), to the fourth season of the excellent Insecure, to Bad Education and the series finales of High Maintenance and The Plot Against America. And that’s before you get to movie premieres like It: Chapter 2, and Good Boys. Plus, Westworld is very much still a thing in April. See everything new on HBO this April What’s new on Disney+ in April

The world is a weird place these days. But Earth is still our home, and April is still the home for Earth Day. And to that end, Disney+ is celebrating our little corner of the universe with all kinds of Earth-friendly content. National Geographic and Disneynature both have curated collections of content, from the animal kingdom to the planet itself, under water, on the land and in the air. And the new Doctor Doolittle hits Disney+ on April 1, as well. See everything new on Disney+ in April

