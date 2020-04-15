What’s new on Netflix for June 2018

And what’s leaving, too.

Simone Missick and Mike Colter in Luke Cage on Netflix. (Image credit: Netflix)

Strap in, boys and girls. June’s going to be a while ride on Netflix. Sense8 gets a final couple of hours, thanks in no small part to fan reaction after the sci-fi who was initially canceled. The finale airs June 8.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

Plus, Luke Cage is back on June 22 for Season 2.

And the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — GLOW — is back on June 29.

Basically, you have no reason to leave the house this summer.

Coming soon to Netflix (TBD)

  • iZombie: Season 4
  • Life Sentence: Season 1
  • Supergirl: Season 3

Coming to Netflix on June 1

  • Assassination Games
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Busted! (Season Finale)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
  • George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
  • He Named Me Malala
  • Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
  • Just Friends
  • Miracle
  • National Treasure
  • Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
  • November 13: Attack on Paris– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Outside In
  • Righteous Kill
  • Rumor Has It
  • Singularity
  • Taking Lives
  • Terms and Conditions May Apply
  • The Boy
  • The Covenant
  • The Departed
  • The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Coming to Netflix on June 2

  • The King’s Speech

Coming to Netflix on June 3

  • The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming to Netflix on June 5

  • Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

Coming to Netflix on June 7

  • Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
  • The Night Shift: Season 4

Coming to Netflix on June 8

  • Alex Strangelove– NETFLIX FILM
  • Ali’s Wedding– NETFLIX FILM
  • Marcella: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sense8: The Series Finale– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Hollow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Staircase– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Treehouse Detectives– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming to Netflix on June 9

  • Wynonna Earp: Season 2

Coming to Netflix on June 10

  • Portlandia: Season 8

Coming to Netflix on June 14

  • Cutie and the Boxer
  • Marlon: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on June 15

  • La Hora Final
  • Lust Stories– NETFLIX FILM
  • Maktub– NETFLIX FILM
  • Set It Up– NETFLIX FILM
  • Step Up 2: The Streets
  • Sunday’s Illness– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
  • The Ranch: Part 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • True: Magical Friends– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • True: Wonderful Wishes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming to Netflix on June 16

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
  • In Bruges

Coming to Netflix on June 17

  • Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

Coming to Netflix on June 18

  • Encerrados

Coming to Netflix on June 19

  • Hannah Gadsby: Nanette– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming to Netflix on June 22

  • Brain on Fire– NETFLIX FILM
  • Cooking on High– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Derren Brown: Miracle– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Us and Them– NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix on June 23

  • Disney’s Tarzan

Coming to Netflix on June 24

  • To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )– NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix on June 25

  • Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

Coming to Netflix on June 26

  • Secret City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming to Netflix on June 29

  • Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • GLOW: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Harvey Street Kids– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Kiss Me First– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • La Forêt– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • La Pena Maxima
  • Nailed It!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Paquita Salas: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Recovery Boys– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • TAU– NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix on June 30

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Mohawk

What’s leaving Netflix in June

All good things must come to an end. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June.

  • 50 First Dates (June 1)
  • 8 Mile (June 1)
  • Gridiron Gang (June 1)
  • J. Edgar (June 1)
  • Men in Black (June 1)
  • My Left Foot (June 1)
  • Neerja (June 1)
  • Out of the Dark (June 1)
  • Princess Kaiulani (June 1)
  • The Angry Birds Movie (June 1)
  • The Brothers Grimm (June 1)
  • The Spy Next Door (June 1)
  • The Young Victoria (June 1)
  • Training Day (June 1)
  • Untraceable (June 1)
  • Vice (June 1)
  • What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy (June 1)
  • While You Were Sleeping (June 1)
  • Shark Men: Season 3 (June 2)
  • Grace of Monaco (June 8)
  • The Trials of Muhammad Ali (June 9)
  • Bonnie & Clyde (June 10)
  • Drillbit Taylor (June 15)
  • Naz & Maalik (June 15)
  • The Giver (June 15)
  • The Great Gatsby (June 15)
  • Underdogs (June 15)
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8 (June 16)
  • Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (June 16)
  • Curious George (June 16)
  • Super (June 16)
  • Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3 (June 18)
  • Cake (June 20)
  • Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6 (June 21)
  • Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (June 22)
  • Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (June 23)
  • Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War (June 24)
  • Alpha and Omega (June 26)
  • Bad Grandpa .5 (June 29)
  • On Golden Pond (June 30)

