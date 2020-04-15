What’s new on Netflix for June 2018

And what’s leaving, too.
Strap in, boys and girls. June’s going to be a while ride on Netflix. Sense8 gets a final couple of hours, thanks in no small part to fan reaction after the sci-fi who was initially canceled. The finale airs June 8.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Plus, Luke Cage is back on June 22 for Season 2.
And the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — GLOW — is back on June 29.
Basically, you have no reason to leave the house this summer.
Coming soon to Netflix (TBD)
- iZombie: Season 4
- Life Sentence: Season 1
- Supergirl: Season 3
Coming to Netflix on June 1
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Busted! (Season Finale)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
Coming to Netflix on June 2
- The King’s Speech
Coming to Netflix on June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (Streaming Every Sunday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming to Netflix on June 5
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
Coming to Netflix on June 7
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2 (Streaming Every Thursday)
- The Night Shift: Season 4
Coming to Netflix on June 8
- Alex Strangelove– NETFLIX FILM
- Ali’s Wedding– NETFLIX FILM
- Marcella: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sense8: The Series Finale– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Hollow– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Staircase– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Treehouse Detectives– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming to Netflix on June 9
- Wynonna Earp: Season 2
Coming to Netflix on June 10
- Portlandia: Season 8
Coming to Netflix on June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
Coming to Netflix on June 15
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories– NETFLIX FILM
- Maktub– NETFLIX FILM
- Set It Up– NETFLIX FILM
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday’s Illness– NETFLIX FILM
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Ranch: Part 5– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Magical Friends– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True: Wonderful Wishes– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming to Netflix on June 16
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
- In Bruges
Coming to Netflix on June 17
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sánchez– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
Coming to Netflix on June 18
- Encerrados
Coming to Netflix on June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming to Netflix on June 22
- Brain on Fire– NETFLIX FILM
- Cooking on High– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Derren Brown: Miracle– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Us and Them– NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix on June 23
- Disney’s Tarzan
Coming to Netflix on June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs )– NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix on June 25
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
Coming to Netflix on June 26
- Secret City– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming to Netflix on June 29
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GLOW: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Harvey Street Kids– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kiss Me First– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Forêt– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Paquita Salas: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Recovery Boys– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TAU– NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix on June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mohawk
What’s leaving Netflix in June
All good things must come to an end. Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June.
- 50 First Dates (June 1)
- 8 Mile (June 1)
- Gridiron Gang (June 1)
- J. Edgar (June 1)
- Men in Black (June 1)
- My Left Foot (June 1)
- Neerja (June 1)
- Out of the Dark (June 1)
- Princess Kaiulani (June 1)
- The Angry Birds Movie (June 1)
- The Brothers Grimm (June 1)
- The Spy Next Door (June 1)
- The Young Victoria (June 1)
- Training Day (June 1)
- Untraceable (June 1)
- Vice (June 1)
- What Our Fathers Did: A Nazi Legacy (June 1)
- While You Were Sleeping (June 1)
- Shark Men: Season 3 (June 2)
- Grace of Monaco (June 8)
- The Trials of Muhammad Ali (June 9)
- Bonnie & Clyde (June 10)
- Drillbit Taylor (June 15)
- Naz & Maalik (June 15)
- The Giver (June 15)
- The Great Gatsby (June 15)
- Underdogs (June 15)
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Seasons 1-8 (June 16)
- Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of (June 16)
- Curious George (June 16)
- Super (June 16)
- Cedar Cove: Seasons 1-3 (June 18)
- Cake (June 20)
- Baby Daddy: Seasons 1-6 (June 21)
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (June 22)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (June 23)
- Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War (June 24)
- Alpha and Omega (June 26)
- Bad Grandpa .5 (June 29)
- On Golden Pond (June 30)
