WhatsApp and Netflix make an alliance: you can watch and share series on the app

Mexico City / 05/06/2020 11:49:03

The quarantine by COVID-19 worldwide has made us see things that we never imagined every day, to prove the society that two powers have created, such as WhatsApp and Netflix, all in order to help citizens stay at home.

WhatsApp has provided its users with the opportunity to enjoy Netflix without the need to leave your application to watch a movie or series; that is to say, there’s a new feature that lets you play Netflix content without leaving a conversation.

This implies that now you can share a series or movie to your contacts WhatsApp, and they can reproduce it on that application; and is that a direct link to WhatsApp has been enabled on Netflix, same that you find in the “more” menu, and once you choose it, your contact list of the messaging app is displayed so that it can be sent to you.

This is how you can send your suggestions Netflix to your contacts WhatsApp either individually or in a group, and once they receive it, they can play it without having to leave the messaging app; although for them to happen, everyone must have their Netflix subscription.

What if the option does not appear yet?

You should verify that you have the latest updates for both applicationsotherwise you may not be able to enjoy the new feature it has launched yet Netflix and WhatsApp.