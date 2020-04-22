WhatsApp changes the limit: With so many contacts, you can now make calls

Note: Despite the latest WhatsApp beta version, many users cannot yet use the new feature because WhatsApp is rolling it out bit by bit. The impatient can backup the chats and then reinstall the app, after which the new feature should be immediately available.

Also evident: In order for more than four people to be able to take part in a video call in the future, all participants must have the latest WhatsApp beta versions (iOS or Android) installed on their end device. Numbers that you have not saved in your cell phone cannot be added.