WhatsApp: how to make a video call with eight participants

The video calls have been the great revelation of the delicate and abnormal moment that we live because of the new Covid-19 coronavirus. Specialized applications in this field have triumphed endlessly. Two have been the big winners, Zoom and Houseparty, which have become the most downloaded services in many moments. WhatsApp, a well-known chat application, has wanted to expand its capabilities by allowing a video conference with up to eight participants instead of four, which was what was allowed until now

This feature is now available for iOS and Android operating systems since updates 2.20.141 (Android) and 2.20.50 (iOS). Unlike other proposals such as Zoom or Skype that allow you to create a meeting and organize it previously, in WhatsApp you have to do several steps beforehand. To establish a group video call it is necessary to prepare the ground. To do this, you have to call a recipient from the chat window of that contact and clicking on the camera icon at the top. Then a video call will be established.

Then, from an icon in the upper right of the mobile phone window, you must add participants to the video call. But you have to be careful lest you make a mistake and add the wrong person. The process is simple; you just have to go looking for the person’s name from your contact list and select it. Then, a window will be incorporated at the time they are added. And so on until covering the eight windows that are allowed from now on.

Another quick option is to take advantage of previously made groups, with which you can click on the camera icon that will allow you to start the video call with a list of selected contacts. As is evident, the system will allow adding up to seven more people because the eighth is the user himself. In addition to this possibility, WhatsApp includes a shortcut from the “calls” tab found in the application’s navigation menu at the bottom. If accessed from this section, an option called «new group call» should appear and, of course, new participants can be added to speak and chat leisurely. .