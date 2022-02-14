WhatsApp is about to copy a HUGE Facebook feature – here’s how to get started.

WhatsApp is about to copy a HUGE feature from Facebook – here’s how to set it up.

WHATSAPP appears to be emulating a popular Facebook feature: Cover Photos.

It’s intended to make profiles appear more interesting, and it’ll be available soon.

On the beta version of the app, WhatsApp has begun testing an early version of the feature.

It was discovered by WABetaInfo’s WhatsApp sleuths, who are always on the lookout for new and upcoming features in WhatsApp.

Cover Photos are a well-known feature of Facebook, providing you with a larger image slot than your standard profile picture.

Other social networks, such as Twitter, have also adopted it.

Now it’s coming to WhatsApp, though the exact date is still unknown.

“WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow you to customize your profile cover photo,” WABetaInfo reported.

Only Business accounts are currently being tested for this feature.

However, it’s possible that the feature will be made available to all users.

Because Meta owns both Facebook and WhatsApp, it’s no surprise that the two services are collaborating on features.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when this feature will be available.

And it’s possible that WhatsApp will back out of the change before it goes live.

Check out our guide on how to join the WhatsApp beta below if you want to try out the feature.

To get WhatsApp beta for your Android phone, go to Google Play and search for WhatsApp.

Scroll down to “Become a Beta Tester” at the bottom of the page.

To confirm, click “Join” after tapping the “I’m In” button.

All that’s left now is to wait for the beta version of the app to be updated.

It’s more difficult to join the WhatsApp beta on iPhone, and there’s a limit to how many people you can invite.

Here’s how to do it according to Apple’s instructions.

