WhatsApp is getting a new design, and images of it have already surfaced on the internet.

FOR WHATSAPP, IT’S ALL CHANGE.

One of the messaging app’s services is getting a new look, and it looks like it will be here soon.

Desktop users, specifically those running Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system, appear to be in for some changes.

According to Neowin, Microsoft is working on a new app for the Windows Store, which allows PC users to download various pieces of software.

And, based on leaked screenshots, it looks like it’ll be heavily influenced by the modern Windows style we’ve grown accustomed to.

This means rounded radio buttons and drop-downs, similar to the design of Windows 11.

The new app is currently in beta testing, and it’s unclear when Meta, WhatsApp’s owner, plans to finish it and make it public.

In January, WhatsApp received a slew of new and improved features.

The ability to enable and disable message reactions is one thing that techies are putting to the test.

There’s also a new global voice note player, which lets you keep listening to voice notes even if you switch to another chat.

A new drawing editor is also coming, with new pencils that will allow users to scribble on WhatsApp images.

Advanced search filters will be available to WhatsApp Business users as well.

This will allow them to use special search filters to filter their chats and messages, such as contacts, non-contacts, and unread.

So, if you’re a Windows 11 user, keep an eye out for a dedicated WhatsApp app, which should arrive soon.

