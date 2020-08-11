WhatsApp is Working on Its Biggest Update in Years–But Experts Say it Comes With Risks

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is getting a new update, which would be its most significant update in years. The update includes adding a new feature that its two billion users will love; however, experts warn it comes with some security risks.

According to the Daily Express, WhatsApp developers are apparently working on a “Linked Devices” feature, which the team is currently testing based on their sources from WABetaInfo.

This new feature is something many, if not all, users have been asking for.

Basically, this feature could allow users to link several devices to a single account, meaning they could finally chat from their smartphones, tablet devices, or even their PC, which initially was a challenging task for any WhatsApp user.

For now, users could only use the messaging app on their PC via the WhatsApp Web, but this will require users to connect the primary device on the computer.

However, if the new feature rolls out, users could finally link up to four devices, with all unique access to chats at the same time, and according to the news outlet’s source, they have seen the new feature in action.

Unfortunately, people have no idea when it will be rolled out for the public, but it is highly likely that we will hear some news about the new feature in the coming months, and whether the developers are working on something else along with it.

Sure enough, many are excited about the alleged new feature, but security experts are warning people of the risks that come with it.

In the event, the new feature rolls out, your messages will be available on multiple devices, there are more chances that malicious people will be able to snoop around your conversations and risk your privacy and safety.

“Although using multiple devices comes with added convenience, it also brings security risks and privacy problems,” cybersecurity specialist from ESET, Jake Moore, said. “Users must be aware that although WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption stops people intercepting the data, it also adds multiple endpoints that act as decryption keys. This makes the data less secure and more vulnerable to attack.”

To help avoid any security problems, Moore advises all WhatsApp users to ensure any device where the app is installed should have a lock.

It’s also essential to set up the app’s two-factor authentication to assure it will be harder for just anyone to check your messages, and you’ll even know whether someone is attempting to open a device without your knowledge.

Moreover, the company is apparently working to create a dedicated iPad app, so Apple fans could enjoy the services of this messaging app more, plus the developers are also working on adding a feature that will allow users to customize each conversation or group chat, meaning you can change the background for each person.

Additionally, the new Linked Devices feature will be rolled out for both iOS and Android users.

