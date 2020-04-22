WhatsApp teams up with the WHO over a ‘Together At Home’ sticker pack

WhatsApp’s new sticker pack encapsulates all the emotions we’re going through in these turbulent times.

WhatsApp is doing its bit during this crisis, with the Facebook-owned messaging platform putting limits on message forwarding to stop misinformation and introducing a coronavirus information hub that makes it easier for users to find the information they need.

WhatsApp is working with several NGOs around the world and the World Health Organization over its information hub, and today the service is rolling out something a bit more light-hearted: a sticker pack.

WhatsApp says it worked with the World Health Organization over the new sticker pack, dubbed “Together at Home,” to help people stay connected and express themselves. As such, you’ll find stickers that embrace the work-from-home life, including social distancing, and more: