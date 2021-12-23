WhatsApp users are being urged to activate a new security feature – here’s how to do it in seconds.

WhatsApp users are being urged to enable a new security feature – here’s how to do it in a matter of seconds.

WHATSAPP is urging users to set up a new feature that deletes text messages automatically.

The brilliant trick is a fantastic boost to your privacy, and it only takes a few seconds to set up.

Over the years, regular WhatsApp users are likely to have sent tens of thousands of messages.

It appears to be normal, but it means there’s a massive record of all the texts you’ve sent.

Not only are those texts on your phone, but they’re also on the phones of others.

Companies are now working to improve the system by allowing you to delete old chats.

WhatsApp recently added the ability to have all new texts automatically self-destruct.

This does not apply to messages sent before you changed the setting.

New texts sent to individuals, on the other hand, will be automatically deleted after one day.

Disappearing Messages can be set to turn on automatically for all new chats, without affecting existing ones.

In addition, Disappearing Messages now have two new durations: 24 hours and 90 days.

So, in total, you have four options: 24 hours, 7 days, 90 days, or Off.

WhatsApp stated, “Deciding how long a message should last should be in your hands.”

“We’ve gotten into the habit of leaving a digital copy of almost everything we type without even realizing it.

“It’s become the equivalent of having a note taker following us around recording everything we say.”

“That’s why, last year, we introduced disappearing messages and, more recently, a feature that allows photos and videos to vanish after only being viewed once.”

Today is the first day that WhatsApp’s new feature will be available.

If you haven’t yet seen it, try updating your app or waiting a few days.

All one-on-one chats benefit from having Disappearing Messages enabled.

The setting can be selected by either party in the chat.

It won’t change or delete any of your existing chats, so there’s no need to be concerned about losing information.

A message will also appear informing participants in the conversation that their messages will be deleted.

This notification will show you how much time you have to read the texts before they vanish for good.

Keep in mind that this system isn’t without flaws.

The system will automatically delete your texts after a set period of time, which is convenient.

However, someone could still take a screenshot or copy of your texts in order to keep a record of them.

So, unless you’re messaging someone you completely trust, if you really want to keep something off the internet, don’t post it.

Like regular WhatsApp messages, all Disappearing Messages are encrypted end-to-end.

