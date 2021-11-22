When can you watch Marvel’s new TV series, Hawkeye, on Disney(plus)?

DISNEY is about to release a brand new TV series, but when will you be able to see it?

We’ve got all the details on when the new Disney(plus) Hawkeye TV series will air, as well as where you can watch it.

Hawkeye premieres on Disney(plus) on November 24.

Even better, you’ll have the opportunity to watch not one, but two episodes.

Following that, each week a single episode will be released.

Hawkeye is a brand new Disney(plus) TV miniseries.

Clint Barton, the iconic Marvel superhero Hawkeye – of Avengers fame – is the inspiration for the film.

Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, is joined by Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye Kate Bishop.

The series will have six episodes, the last of which will air on December 22.

