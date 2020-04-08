When Does Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Go Live On PS4, Xbox One, PC?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is on the way. Activision recently announced the Season 3 start date with a teaser image on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, which you can see below. A new season means a refreshed battle pass with new rewards to earn. Midway through Season 2, Infinity Ward launched the battle royale mode Warzone, which is free for all players (even if you don’t own Modern Warfare) and uses the same battle pass progression. That trend will likely continue for Season 3, though this time the free Warzone players will have the entire season to work their way through the battle pass.

Season 3 will start this Wednesday, April 8, a day after Season 2 comes to an end.

An exact launch time has not been confirmed, but a promotional email sent out too soon does tease a few more details–according to the teaser image, which depicts Alex in a brand new character skin, “operators return, NEW gear arrives, and worlds collide.”

Another new teaser image posted by the official Call of Duty account on Twitter shows three figures enveloped in red smoke, including Alex from the Modern Warfare campaign, who now has a prosthetic leg. Ghost, who appears in the background, joined the roster as a special battle pass unlockable in Season 2 as well, and his reveal trailer helped lay the groundwork for the Warzone mode.

In the midst of Modern Warfare Season 2, Activision also released Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on PS4, with PC and Xbox One versions to come in late April. It’s a standalone game, not part of the Modern Warfare package, and it doesn’t include multiplayer, so as to not split the player base in Modern Warfare. But the campaign itself has been given a visual rework, even if parts of it don’t hold up.