When Does Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 Launch For PS4, Xbox One, PC?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 is the next huge update for Modern Warfare and its free-to-play battle royale counterpart Call of Duty: Warzone, which you can play even if you don’t own Modern Warfare. A new season means a refreshed battle pass with new rewards to earn, new multiplayer maps, a new game mode for Warzone, and much, much more–you can read up on the full Season 3 patch notes to see everything that’s new.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 3 starts on Wednesday, April 8. The update is now live, so players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can start downloading the patch now. While you wait for the update to install, check out the full patch notes.

The Season 3 file size is much smaller than the Season 2 file size was, but it’s still a substantial download. Here’s how much storage you should expect to have freed up before you start updating for Season 3:

Prior to launch, the official Call of Duty account on Twitter posted a teaser image featuring three figures enveloped in red smoke, including Alex from the Modern Warfare campaign, who now has a prosthetic leg. Ghost, who appears in the background, joined the roster as a special battle pass unlockable in Season 2 as well, and his reveal trailer helped lay the groundwork for the Warzone mode.

In the midst of Modern Warfare Season 3, Activision also released Modern Warfare 2 Remastered on PS4, with PC and Xbox One versions to come in late April. It’s a standalone game, not part of the Modern Warfare package, and it doesn’t include multiplayer, so as to not split the player base in Modern Warfare. But the campaign itself has been given a visual rework, even if parts of it don’t hold up.