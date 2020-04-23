When Does Kicks Show Up In Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Kicks is a special visitor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is the only shopkeeper who sells backpacks in New Horizons, but he also specializes in socks and shoes. Unfortunately, he won’t establish a permanent store on your island, but he will set up a temporary stall once a week in your town plaza after you meet a certain set of conditions. Check out our full list of special visitors in New Horizons for more on the random merchants and friends who can show up on your island.

Kicks will only come to your island after you’ve unlocked the Able Sisters clothing shop. You can find more detail about unlocking the clothing shop in our guide, but the main thing to focus on is spending money at Mabel’s stall when she visits your island. Once you spend some bells at her shop and speak with her a few times, she will prompt you to find a location to construct a permanent shop on her next visit. Identify where you want to build, start construction, and then come back in 48 hours to your island’s brand new clothing shop!

Once the Able Sisters clothing store is set up, Kicks will start to show up as a temporary vendor, similar to Mabel. Kicks will visit your Animal Crossing island once per week on a random day and stay between 5 AM and 10 PM. You can find him in front of your residential services building in the town square.

Kicks sells socks, shoes, and backpacks, including messenger bags, purses, and crossbody bags. While you will find a larger selection of socks and shoes at the Able Sisters, Kicks might have a different selection, so it’s always worth checking out his wares when he comes around. He is also the only shopkeeper you can buy backpacks and other bags from.

All of the bags Kicks sells are just fashion items and don’t actually give you more pocket space. To learn how to carry more items in New Horizons, check out our guide to getting more inventory space.