When does the asteroid pass by Earth today, and how can you watch it?

When does the asteroid pass by Earth today, and how can you keep track of it?

THE EARTH IS INVOLVED IN AN ASTRONOMICAL EVENT ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 18TH.

A large asteroid will pass close to our blue planet, but NASA says it’s nothing to be concerned about and that observers should take advantage of the opportunity to watch.

The asteroid 7482 passed by Earth on Tuesday, January 18th.

Asteroid 7482 was discovered in 1994, according to NASA.

At 4.51 p.m. EST, asteroid 7482 will pass by Earth.

NASA estimates that the asteroid will pass our blue planet at a speed of 47,344 mph.

In other space news, on January 18, Asteroid 7482 will be joined by three other asteroids.

Three more asteroids are on their way across the sky, but they are not as large as 7482.

The three smaller asteroids won’t be as close to Earth as 7482, so they won’t be as visible.

None of the asteroids will be visible with the naked eye, so you’ll have to use a telescope to see them.

Using a telescope, observers may be able to see 7482 shooting across the sky.

The next major astronomical event is expected in September 2022.

NASA also announced that their September mission will be focused on Dimorphos, a near-Earth asteroid.

The space association intends to crash a spacecraft into Dimorphos on purpose.

According to NASA, Dimorphos will be redirected away from Earth as a result of the collision.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.