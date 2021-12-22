When does the Steam Winter Sale 2021 begin today, and what can you expect?

The Steam Winter Sale has become a yearly tradition in the gaming calendar, always falling just before Christmas.

Thanks to the Steam winter sale, PC gamers will be able to get some great games at a discount starting on Wednesday.

Steam’s winter sale has become a yearly tradition in the gaming calendar, always taking place just before Christmas.

For those who are unfamiliar with Steam, it is a Valve-owned video game distribution service that allows PC users to download and update games.

It boasts a monthly user base of over 95 million.

Here’s when the sale begins in the United Kingdom, as well as everything else you need to know.

The winter sale will begin on Wednesday, December 22nd, at approximately 6 p.m. UK time, after Valve has updated the Steam Store.

At launch, the servers are likely to be very busy, so there may be some lag in seeing available titles.

The good news is that the sale won’t end until January 5, so you’ll have plenty of time to get a good deal.

However, many of the deals will only be available for a limited time and will not be available throughout the winter sale.

As a result, you should return frequently to see if there are any new offers.

Because discounted titles aren’t announced ahead of time, it’s currently anyone’s guess which games you’ll be able to get at a discount.

Cuphead, Undertale, Star Wars: Battlefront, Portal 2, Death Stranding, The Witcher 3, Control, and the Resident Evil franchise were just a few of the games available last year.

The price reductions will vary.

Some games may be discounted by as little as 10%, while others may be discounted by as much as 80% or more.

