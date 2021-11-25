When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event? When is the Fortnite live event?

Epic Games likes to end Fortnite seasons with big live events, so players can expect something spectacular at the end of each chapter.

After nearly two years, Fortnite’s second chapter is finally coming to an end.

The end of Chapter 2 will simply be referred to as “The End.”

So far, we’ve learned the following.

On Saturday, December 4th, at 9pm GMT, the event will take place.

People can queue up half an hour before the game begins, as is customary, and Epic Games recommends doing so to ensure a spot.

Squads of up to 16 players will be allowed to compete.

It will be a one-time-only event that cannot be replayed once it has ended.

Epic Games hasn’t revealed much about “The End,” other than that it will be “one last stand for the island’s fate.”

It comes at the end of a season that has clearly been building up to a major event, most likely centered on the Cube Queen, a mysterious figure who has been floating over a cube pyramid.

The end-of-chapter live event for Chapter 1 was the largest in Fortnite’s history.

After that, there was some downtime before the game returned with a brand new map.

This could mean a new map for chapter three, though Epic Games has remained tight-lipped about what to expect from the new season.



