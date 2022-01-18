When is the Kingdom Hearts series going to be released?

Users of the Nintendo Switch are counting down the days until the Kingdom Hearts series is released and downloadable.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 (plus) 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III (plus) Re Mind are all planned for the series.

On February 10, 2022, the Kingdom Hearts series for the Nintendo Switch will be released, and it will only be available through the cloud.

Individual games cost (dollar)39.99 to (dollar)49.99, but there is also an “Integrum Masterpiece” bundle that includes all three games for (dollar)89.99.

Beginning January 18, 2022, fans will be able to download demo versions of the games to try out before purchasing them.

Kingdom Hearts is a video game series developed by Square Enix in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company that consists of action role-playing games.

The game follows Sora, a young boy who is the unwitting heir to a spectacular power, as he travels through various Disney and Pixar worlds.

According to the game’s official website, “KINGDOM HEARTS is the story of Light triumphing over Darkness through the power of friendship.”

“The main protagonist Sora, a Keyblade wielder, travels to many Disney worlds with Donald and Goofy to stop the Heartless invasion by sealing each world’s keyhole and restore peace to the realms,” according to the game’s description.

There are currently six games in the series available, including:

Kingdom Hearts is also available on Xbox One and Playstation devices, in addition to the Nintendo Switch.

Kingdom Hearts is also available on Apple and Android devices.

Monsters Inc., Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean, Frozen, and Hercules are just a few of the popular Disney and Pixar films that will be featured in the series.

