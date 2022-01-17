When is the next full moon, according to the calendar?

When is the next full moon? When is the next full moon?

EVERY MONTH, SPECTACULAR FULL MOONS LIGHT UP THE SKY.

Following the stunning Wolf Moon in January, here’s when and why you should look up in 2022.

During a specific lunar phase, a full moon appears fully illuminated from Earth.

This occurs every 29.5 days, implying that there are 12 full years every year – though there may be 13.

Each one has a distinct name and appears at a specific time.

This is the forecast for 2022:

You may have wondered why the moon is frequently visible in the middle of the day, especially when it is full.

The answer is actually quite simple: the moon and stars are always visible somewhere in the sky; we just can’t see them all of the time.

During the day, the sun is so bright that it can “drown out” the light from the moon and stars, but the moon can shine on darker days.

However, the reason it isn’t always visible during the day has everything to do with the moon’s position and whether it is reflecting enough light to be as bright as, or brighter than, the blue sky.

A morning moon appears after a full moon, when Earth is roughly between the sun and the moon and appears illuminated.

A super moon is an impressive sight in which the moon appears to be so close that you could almost touch it.

When a new or full moon coincides with a perigee – the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit – it triggers a combination of two different astronomical effects.

To be formally defined as a super moon, a moon must come within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

This is a fairly uncommon occurrence, occurring only a few times per year.

On June 14 and July 13, 2022, there will be two super moons.

The moon will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter on these days.