When Is The Travis Scott Concert In Fortnite This Week?

Fortnite: Battle Royale will soon play host to a special event that will be used to launch a new song from the rapper Travis Scott. The concert, called Astronomical, will involve Scott dropping a new track as part of what’s being called “an other-worldly experience” that was “built from the ground up in Fortnite.” Hot on the heels of the new Fortnite update, the event will have several occurrences spread over Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Astronomical event will run at specific times between April 23-25 (or 24-26, depending on your time zone). Think of it as a musical tour–if you miss the performances, they’re gone. Jumping into Astronomical at these set times will let you experience the new song, and pick up some Fortnite in-game loot in the process.

Travis Scott is also the latest addition to Fortnite’s Icon Series, and new outfits, emotes, and more will be available from April 21. Players who attend the Astronomical event will unlock two new loading screens and an Astroworld Cyclone Glider. The Astronomical Challenges will also be available from then, and there are more rewards you be unlocked from completing them (pictured below).

The track has not debuted yet, and details of the event itself are being kept under wraps. Fortnite has been used for marketing before–plot details from Star Wars Episode IX were revealed in-game before the film’s release, for instance–but this seems like something else entirely.

There are the five times you can catch the Astronomical event. Make sure you plan to attend in advance if you want to see what it’s all about.