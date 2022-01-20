When the Doomsday Clock strikes 12 a.m., what happens?

When the Doomsday Clock strikes twelve o’clock, what happens?

With their annual Doomsday Clock, scientists will reveal how close humanity is to “existential catastrophe.”

The clock serves as a reminder to everyone about global threats such as nuclear war, dangerous technologies, and widespread health concerns like the coronavirus.

Experts will decide where the clock should be set based on events from the previous year on Thursday.

It was set to 100 seconds to midnight last year, and it is still set to that time in 2020.

The Doomsday Clock is a symbol for the world’s risks and dangers.

Every year, a group of experts from various fields decides how close we are to disaster, taking into account events from the previous year.

They use a clock to show how bad or good things are to them.

They believe we’re in jeopardy as the clock approaches midnight.

At seven minutes to midnight, 75 years ago, it all began.

It has seen good and bad days since then, adjusting the hand accordingly.

As a result, it was set to two minutes to midnight in 1953, shortly after the United States and the Soviet Union conducted hydrogen bomb tests.

However, when the Cold War ended in the early 1990s and things began to look up, the year 1991 was reset to 17 minutes to midnight.

Worryingly, the clock is now at its closest point in two years.

Midnight would indicate that experts believe the situation on Earth has deteriorated significantly, but it isn’t really intended to reach that point.

Remember, this isn’t a real clock or a countdown; it’s just a warning to get things in order.

In reality, nothing would happen right away if the clock truly struck midnight.

It is purely illustrative, based on the Science and Security Board’s opinions and predictions.

The Doomsday Clock has never been so close to the end of the world as it was in 2020.

Concerns about nuclear war and climate change prompted the change to 100 seconds to midnight.

Experts described the global security situation as “dire,” blaming world leaders for failing to reach major arms control agreements, political conflicts with Iran and North Korea, and strained US-Russia relations.

The clock was kept at 100 seconds a year later, in 2021.

They blamed the Covid-19 pandemic response this time, saying it revealed “just how unprepared and unwilling countries and the international system are to handle global emergencies properly.”

On Thursday at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. EST), we’ll find out whether the hand will tip even closer to midnight as the pandemic continues.

