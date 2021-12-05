When will Chapter 3 of Fortnite begin?

When does Chapter 3 of Fortnite begin?

After a video leaked online on December 4, 2021, Fortnite fans got a sneak peek at the upcoming Chapter 3 launch.

Now that the leak has given fans a lot to look forward to, they want to know when they can expect the new era of Fortnite.

Save the World, Battle Royale, and Creative are some of the game modes available in Fornite, an online role-playing video game.

The third chapter is expected to be released on December 5 or 6, but Epic Games has yet to make an official announcement.

During this time, fans can expect a slew of new elements and skins.

The new chapters, in true Fortnite fashion, must make a big splash.

The game is currently down to prepare for the new launch, as it has been in the past.

Users began experiencing issues around 4:30 p.m. EST during game maintenance updates, but veteran Fortnite players will recall that the same thing happened at the end of Chapter 1 when the map was swallowed by a black hole in preparation for Chapter 2, when the map was swallowed by a black hole in preparation for Chapter 2.

The game is set to return around the same time as Chapter 3.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has some exciting new features, according to a leaked video that was posted online via Epic Games’ Polish YouTube channel before being quickly deleted.

New playable characters, including Spider-Man, are introduced in the video clip.

Skins for Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War will reportedly be available, as well as a mysterious new character known as The Foundation, possibly played by Dwayne Johnson.

Players will be able to “move around the map faster and avoid enemies with the new sliding mechanics,” according to a translation of the now-defunct trailer.

New weapons and challenges for players are also mentioned in the leaked trailer.

The translation continues, “Apart from these features, the island is completely new.”

“Visit the Sanctuary, The Seven’s hidden home, and The Spider-Man Neighborhood – The Daily Bugle, among other places.”

