When will James Webb’s space telescope be launched?

What is the launch date for the James Webb space telescope?

NASA’s next-generation space telescope is finally ready to launch after more than two decades of development.

So, what is its purpose, and when will it be launched?

The massive James Webb Space Telescope is set to launch on December 25 at 7.20 a.m. eastern time.

The massive observatory will launch from Kourou, French Guiana, with an Ariane 5 rocket operated by European launch provider Arianespace during a 32-minute window.

The telescope must perform a series of precise maneuvers in space, with even a single blunder jeopardizing the mission’s success.

“This is a high-risk, high-reward program,” said NASA deputy administrator Pam Melroy.

“There are several difficult, long weeks ahead in which the telescope must deploy flawlessly.”

NASA’s website will broadcast the launch live.

According to astronomers, the largest space observatory in history will launch more than a decade late, partly due to unrealistic early plans.

Some of the delays are the result of construction errors, such as using the incorrect solvent on the propulsion valves and shaking several screws loose during testing.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the launch to be postponed from March to this fall.

A technical glitch and concerns about high-level winds at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana caused the last delay, which pushed the launch back another week to Christmas Day.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a (dollar)10 billion successor to the Hubble Space Telescope, will aid scientists in answering the big questions about the universe, such as its structure and origin.

The observatory will study every phase of cosmic history, from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, according to NASA’s website.

It will specialize in gathering infrared light, which will aid astronomers in studying the universe’s very beginnings.

Scientists hope to use the spacecraft’s advanced capabilities to study the atmospheres of distant planets in the hopes of finding signs of life.

“Don’t think of it as a space telescope—it’s a space-time telescope,” says Mark McCaughrean, ESA’s senior science advisor.

“It’s doing time travel and space exploration at the same time.”

We’re on the edge of the big bang 13.8 billion years ago, looking back through the universe.”