When will my phone get Android 11?

Another Android update, another time of patiently waiting.

The release of a new Android version is a fun time, and in just a few short weeks, the final build of Android 11 will be upon us. Android 11 isn't the most revolutionary update we've ever seen, but there are still plenty of reasons to get excited about it. Whether you're looking forward to the new conversation notifications, chat bubbles for messaging apps, or the upgraded permission handling, it may be a while before you can actually start messing around with all of these software goodies. Android updates are still a bit of a slog here in 2020, so to make sure you aren't completely left in the dark, we've rounded up all of the current info to help give you a better idea as to when Android 11 will arrive on your device.

When will my Google Pixel phone get Android 11?

The phrase “fast Android updates” is usually an oxymoron, but Google’s lineup of Pixel phones is the exception to that rule. Whenever a new update or security patch is released, Pixels are the first-in-line for that software — making this one of the biggest benefits of owning a Pixel in the first place. Android 11 is currently slated for a full release in Q3 2020. We don’t know the exact date quite yet, but whatever it is, that’s the day you’ll be able to download and install Android 11 on your phone. Google promises three years of updates for its Pixels, meaning we expect all of the following to get Android 11 on Day One: Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a Google is also launching the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 later this year, but we expect those two phones to ship with Android 11 right out of the box. When will my Samsung phone get Android 11?

Samsung used to be one of those companies that you couldn’t rely on for good software support, but within the last year, it’s improved significantly. On August 5, Samsung announced that it’s now committed to three years of major OS updates for all of its flagship phones, starting with the Galaxy S10 series and going forward. Given that, we can look forward to all of the following phones to get an Android 11 update: Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra The Galaxy S9 series should be fully capable of running Android 11, but with no guarantee from Samsung, we wouldn’t hold our breath for it. As for the speed at which Samsung will roll out Android 11 to its phones, we’re anticipating the update to drop within a few months of the initial release. Google launched Android 10 on September 3, 2019. The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S9 got the update in December and January, respectively. When will my OnePlus phone get Android 11?

What started out as a small enthusiast brand has transformed itself into a prominent name in the U.S. smartphone space. OnePlus regularly kicks out some of the most exciting phones of the year, and thankfully, it’s quite good when it comes to updating them to new software builds. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 6, and 6T were all treated to Android 10 before the end of 2019. The OnePlus 5 and 5T also got Android 10, but not until May 26, 2020. We’re hoping for speedy updates across the board for Android 11, and as for the devices that’ll be eligible for the software, this is what we’re anticipating: OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6 When will my Huawei phone get Android 11?

Although Huawei phones aren’t very common/popular in the United States, the exact opposite is true is plenty other parts of the world. Huawei’s Android 11 update will take the form of EMUI 11, and while we don’t know much about the company’s plans for it quite yet, that’ll be changing soon. The Huawei Developer Conference is taking place between September 10-12, and during those days, Huawei will talk more about EMUI 11 and what we can expect from it. There are a lot of Huawei phones we expect to get Android 11/EMUI 11, including: Huawei P40 series

Huawei P30 series

Huawei Mate 30 series

Huawei Mate 20 series

Huawei Mate X/Xs In regards to how fast those updates will be pushed out, you’ll likely have to wait a few months. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro received Android 10 in mid-November, shortly followed by the Mate 20 series. When will my Motorola phone get Android 11?

This past year has been an exciting one for Motorola. The company is still churning out high-quality budget devices, and alongside those, we’re seeing Moto’s return to the flagship space. Despite that progress, it’s still straggling behind in an area that’s been a pain point for years — software updates. Taking a look at all of the phones we expect to get an Android 11 update, the list is as follows: Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge

Motorola RAZR

Moto G Stylus

Moto G Power

Moto G Fast

Motorola One Fusion+

Motorola One Hyper That’s a solid list at first glance, but it comes with a big caveat. For every phone but the Edge+ and RAZR, Android 11 is the one and only software update they’ll receive. There’s also the fact that Motorola took its time with the Android 10 update, with the platform version not coming to the Moto G7 until May 11, 2020. When will my LG phone get Android 11?

Keeping with the theme of companies that often drop the ball for software updates, we have LG. With no update roadmap in place, here are the devices we think will get Android 11: LG Velvet

LG G8

LG G8X

LG V60

LG V50

LG V50S Android 10 was made available for the LG G8 in December 2019, with the LG V50 starting its Android 10 update in February 2020. We certainly don’t consider that to be a fast turnaround time, but it is better than what we usually see from LG. Our fingers are crossed that the company gets even faster with rolling out Android 11, but only time will tell what happens there. When will my Nokia phone get Android 11?

