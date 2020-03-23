When will the Deadpool skin be available on Fortnite?

Since the launch of season 2, challenges Fortnite are added weekly to obtain the Deadpool skin. Find out when you can finally get it.

Fortnite’s Fifth Week Deadpool Challenges were recently released by Epic Games. Each time a new Deadpool challenge set is released, Deapool’s hideout changes with new items added and removed.

How to get the Deadpool skin on Fortnite

If you want to unlock the Deadpool skin on Fortnite, you will have to complete all of the challenges that are posted. So far, ten challenges have been taken up, most of which can be completed very quickly.

According to many rumors, once you have completed all of the challenges published by Epic Games, the Deadpool Fortnite skin should be released.

When will the Deadpool skin be available?

If you look closely at the wall at the back of the image below, you will notice that there is a calendar with which you can interact. This calendar provides the release date when players can get the Deadpool skin.

The calendar clearly indicates that the Deadpool will be available in two weeks. This means the skin will be available once the Deadpool Week 7 challenges are released.