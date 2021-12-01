When will the next solar eclipse take place in the United Kingdom and the United States?

When is the next solar eclipse in the United Kingdom and the United States?

If you missed the spectacular ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse this year, you’ll have to wait a long time for the next one.

We’ve got all the information you need on when the next solar eclipse will occur, including when it will occur in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The next solar eclipse will be visible from Europe, northeast Africa, the Middle East, and West Asia on October 25, 2022.

Only a small portion of the Sun will be obscured as the Moon passes in front of it, making it a partial eclipse.

For viewers on Earth, the Moon will partially obscure the image of the Sun, creating a spectacular effect.

The eclipse on June 10 was dubbed the “ring of fire” because of the red halo that appears around the Sun during the alignment.

The edges of the Moon will emit a glowing circle as it covers the Sun’s center, creating an illuminated “ring of fire.”

The eclipse in October 2022 will be visible across much of North America, including parts of the United States and Canada.

The Moon will cover up to 32% of the Sun in the UK, according to observers.

According to TimeAndDate.com, the Moon will appear to bite the Sun around 10:10 BST.

It will reach maximum eclipse in about two hours, then move away from the Sun by 2 p.m. BST.

Solar eclipses occur on average twice a year, with two to five total eclipses occurring each year.

Once every 18 months, a total eclipse, in which the Sun is completely obscured, is visible from somewhere on Earth.

On December 4, 2021, there will be a total solar eclipse.

The total phase of the eclipse, however, will require a trip to Antarctica.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of southern Africa, including South Africa and Namibia.

Unfortunately, a total solar eclipse will not occur in the United Kingdom again until September 23, 2090.

When the sun, moon, and earth all line up in a straight line, it is called a solar eclipse.

People can see the sun’s fiery corona because the moon blocks the sun’s rays.

The GMT’s vice president, astronomer Patrick McCarthy, told the BBC that anyone who sees a solar eclipse is completely “mesmerized” by it.

“It’s a remarkable feeling going into a total solar eclipse,” he said.

“The colors become more blue, the shadows shift, and everything on the ground appears washed out.”

It’s as if the world is darkening, almost monochromatic.”

Stargazers should also consult our calendar to see when each lunar eclipse will occur between now and 2030.

Take a look at some of the strange things that have happened.