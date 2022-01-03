When will the Quadrantid meteor shower occur in 2022?

DURING THE FIRST FEW DAYS OF JANUARY 2022, THE QUADRANTID METEOR SHOWER WILL SOAR THROUGH THE SKIES.

The space show will feature Quadrantid meteors, which are considered one of the most powerful meteor displays by astronomers.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak on January 3rd evening.

At around 20:40 UTC, the Quadrantids should be at their brightest.

If you can get to a dark location, try looking tonight.

The event is also weather-dependent, as seeing the meteors will be difficult if it is cloudy.

The Quadrantid meteor shower usually occurs in late December and early January, but the best times to see it are January 2, 3, and 4.

The celestial show is caused by the Earth passing through the trail of 2003 EH1, an asteroid or possible rock comet.

Meteors are fragments of asteroids or comets that have shattered.

If this debris collides with the Earth’s atmosphere at a high rate, it will burn up and appear as bright streaks across the sky.

You should go outside at least an hour ahead of time to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

Most of the countries in the Northern Hemisphere should be able to see the meteor shower.

You’ll need to look to the north-east and below the Big Dipper’s handle.

As with any meteor shower, there’s no guarantee you’ll see it; sometimes it’s just a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

Smartphones can sometimes be useful for pointing out constellations and planets in the night sky.

To get started, download one of these apps.

However, make sure to take a break from your phone afterward; stargazing is best done after your eyes have adjusted to the darkness.

SkyView Lite, Star Tracker, and Star Walk 2 are some of the best stargazing apps for Android and iPhone.

Some apps are free, but many are not, so it is up to you whether or not you want to put up with ads.

Before downloading an app, it’s a good idea to read the reviews and see how many people have rated it.

