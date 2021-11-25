Where can you get Defog in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

What is the location of Defog in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl?

The map in POKEMON Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has pockets of thick fog, but the Defog HM can easily clear it.

Because the new Pokemon games are remakes of Diamond and Pearl from 2007, Sinnoh’s foggy regions may surprise you if you haven’t played the originals.

But, as with most of the series’ environmental obstacles, all you have to do is unlock a specific Pokemon ability.

In this case, you can clear the fog with the Defog Hidden Move (HM), though it only works for a short time.

However, if you have Defog on hand, you can easily remove it whenever you want.

Pastoria is a city in the state of Texas.

Crasher Wake, the Gym Leader and a Water type Pokemon expert, is your first stop in Pastoria City.

To use the Defog HM outside of battles, you’ll need to defeat the trainer and earn the Fen badge.

So assemble a team of Pokemon capable of dealing with electric and grass-type Pokemon and get to work.

Safari Zone at Great Marsh

Travel to Pastoria City’s Great Marsh Safari Zone with your shiny new Fen badge in hand.

The entry fee is 500 Pokedollars, which includes 30 Safari Balls and a 500-step limit.

Fortunately, you won’t have to travel far; the green-haired NPC we’re looking for is near the main gate.

Simply strike up a conversation with him, and he’ll hand over the Defog without hesitation.

You can clear those pesky fog pockets now that you have the Defog HM and defeated Crasher.

You do not need to teach the Defog HM to any of your Pokemon, unlike in previous games in the series.

So no more dragging Pokemon you don’t want around just to get around the environment.

Simply press R1 to access your Poketech and go to ‘Hidden Moves’ when you’re in a foggy area.

When you select ‘Defog,’ a wild Pokemon will appear to do your bidding.

